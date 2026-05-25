Asus unveils Snapdragon X-powered AiO VM441 for work, home and entertainment

Asus, a global technology company known for its innovative devices and solutions, has announced the launch of the Asus VM441 AiO, the industry’s first all-in-one PC powered by the Qualcomm snapdragon X processor. The new device is designed to bring AI-first computing to modern homes and hybrid work environments.

The Asus VM441 AiO comes with a sleek 24-inch ultra-slim design, offering performance, entertainment, and a space-saving setup in one device. Customers can also avail no cost EMI options starting at Rs 5,666 per month along with cashback up to Rs 2,500 EMI applicable on selected bank cards. The device will be available across Asus exclusive stores, Asus E-shop, Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, Republic of Gamers (ROG) Stores, and authorised retail outlets.

The device is designed for modern and clutter-free computing, combining AI-powered performance with a sleek all-in-one setup for homes and hybrid workspaces. Powered by Snapdragon X and built as a Copilot+ PC, the device is aimed at improving everyday productivity, communication, and entertainment experiences.

The lineup comes in 512GB and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD variants, starting at Rs 1,01,990.

Asus India consumer and gaming business system vice president Arnold Su stated, “Consumers today are increasingly looking for devices that combine intelligent performance, immersive experiences, and elegant design within a single streamlined solution. With the Asus VM441, we are introducing an all-in-one PC that leverages the power of the Snapdragon X and Copilot+ PC experiences to make everyday computing more intuitive and efficient.”

The Asus VM441QA AiO comes in two variants- 512GB priced at Rs 1,01,990 and 1TB priced at Rs 1,11,990. The device will be available through Asus exclusive stores, Croma, ROG Stores, authorised retail partners, Asus E-shop, Amazon, and Flipkart.

The Asus device features a 24-inch Full HD touchscreen display with adjustable tilt support and an ultra-slim 22mm stand. It offers wide viewing angles, vibrant colours, and a space-saving setup designed for work, entertainment, and everyday use.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor and built as a Copilot+ PC, it delivers up to 45 trillions or Tera of Operations Per Second, Neural Processing Unit (TOPS NPU) AI performance for smoother multitasking, content editing, and AI-powered workflows. The device is designed to provide a faster and more responsive computing experience suited for modern hybrid lifestyles.

The Asus VM441 also features dual 3W front-facing stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support for immersive audio during movies, music, and video calls. AI-powered noise cancellation helps reduce background noise during meetings, while the built-in 5MP IR camera with Windows Hello facial recognition and a privacy shutter offers added security and convenience for users.

The Asus VM441 comes with a wireless keyboard and mouse for a clean and convenient setup. Customers will also get lifetime access to Microsoft Office Home 2024 and a one-year Microsoft 365 basic subscription with 100GB OneDrive cloud storage. The device is designed to support everyday work, learning, and entertainment needs.