Global Game Jam and Endless Foundation introduce paid micro-projects for indie game development

Global Game Jam has announced a new pilot initiative, GGJ Micro-Missions: Small Projects, Big Impact, in partnership with Endless Foundation. The program is designed to support indie game studios while creating paid, short-term opportunities for emerging game developers.

The initiative aims to address two key industry challenges: the limited short-term production capacity faced by indie studios and the lack of accessible professional experience opportunities for aspiring developers. Through the program, participants will work on focused micro-projects that can be completed in under 48 hours, allowing them to gain hands-on industry experience, strengthen their portfolios, and earn compensation for their contributions.

As part of the pilot, selected indie studios will be eligible to receive microgrants of up to US$2,500 to support active game development projects. Studios will collaborate with Global Game Jam to create small production tasks spanning areas such as art, audio, and quality assurance. Members of the Global Game Jam community will be able to browse available assignments, submit completed work, or sign up for specific tasks, with payments managed directly through the program.

The organisation will oversee participant onboarding, project administration, and payment coordination throughout the initiative. The GGJ Micro-Missions program is currently in its pre-launch phase, with additional details and participation opportunities for both studios and early-career developers expected to be announced soon.