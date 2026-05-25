Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026 winners revealed

The 10th annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026 took place in Tokyo after a record-breaking 73 million fan voting from across the world. Hosted by Sally Amaki and Jon Kabira, the ceremony celebrated the biggest achievements in anime across series, films, performances, music, and production categories.

Here’s the full winners list:

Anime of the Year – My Hero Academia final season

Film of the Year – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Best Original Anime – Lazarus

Best Continuing Series – One Piece

Best New Series – Gachiakuta

Best Opening Sequence – On The Way by AiNA The End – Dan Da Dan season two

Best Ending Sequence – I by Bump of Chicken- My Hero Academia final season

Best Action – Solo Leveling Season two -Arise from the Shadow

Best Comedy – Dan Da Dan season two

Best Drama – The Apothecary Diaries (Season two)

Best Isekai Anime – Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- season three

Best Romance – The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity

Best Slice of Life – Spy x Family season three

Best Animation – Solo Leveling season two -Arise from the Shadow

Best Background Art – Gachiakuta

Best Character Design – Gachiakuta

Best Director – Akinori Fudesaka & Norihiro Naganuma – The Apothecary Diaries (season two)

Best Main Character – Maomao – The Apothecary Diaries (season two)

Best Supporting Character – Katsuki Bakugo – My Hero Academia Final Season

Must Protect At All Cost, Character – Anya Forger – Spy x Family season three

Best Anime Song — Iris Out by Kenshi Yonezu – Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc

Best Score – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle – Yuki Kajiura & Go Shiina

Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese) – Aoi Yuki as Maomao – The Apothecary Diaries (season two)

Best Voice Artist Performance (English) – Lucien Dodge as Akaza – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Best Voice Artist Performance (Hindi) – Abhishek Sharma as Jinshi – The Apothecary Diaries (season two)

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards is the leading yearly awards program honouring the creators, musicians, and performers powering the global love of anime. The tenth annual Anime Awards took place at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa in Tokyo on 23 May 2026.