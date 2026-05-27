Mifa 2026 expands cross-IP focus with new partnerships, webtoon space, and global industry initiatives

The 2026 edition of the International Animation Film Market (Mifa), held alongside Annecy International Annecy Film Festival in Annecy, France, is set to significantly strengthen its cross-IP ambitions, unveiling a wide-ranging program designed to encourage collaboration between animation, publishing, gaming, immersive media, and television industries. Positioning itself as a catalyst for international storytelling and transmedia expansion, Mifa 2026 will introduce several new initiatives to help creators and companies adapt and extend intellectual property across multiple platforms.

One of the major developments this year is the launch of a dedicated cross-IP area within the Mifa stands. French publishing rights organisation SCELF (Société Civile des Éditeurs de Langue Française) will return with four days of industry-focused meetings, featuring 13 dedicated tables and participation from 10 publishing houses. SCELF will also contribute to the IP crossroads event program.

The Bologna Children’s Book Fair will further strengthen the literary and animation connection by hosting meetings focused on books, animation, and video games, as well as dedicated networking appointments and participation. International comic book publishers will also gather under the VIP Brands initiative.

In another first for Mifa, White Dragon will introduce a dedicated Webtoon Space, highlighting the growing importance of digital comics and vertical storytelling formats within the global entertainment ecosystem.

Mifa’s growing commitment to transmedia collaboration is also reflected in the Cross IP Accelerator Program, developed in partnership with SpielFabrique. The initiative brings together 20 selected participants, including 10 video game studios and 10 production companies, to foster collaboration between the gaming, film, television, and animation sectors. Following an initial workshop at the European Film Market (EFM) in Berlin, participants will reconvene in Annecy to further develop collaborative IP strategies and explore new cross-media opportunities.

Mifa’s official conference lineup will dedicate significant attention to intellectual property adaptation and cross-industry collaboration.

For the second consecutive year, Animation Meets Games, organised in partnership with Game Only and the CNC, will return on 24 June to promote collaboration between animation and video game industries.

The initiative will feature matchmaking sessions and more than 50 one-on-one meetings involving major international and French industry players. The event aims to facilitate licensing opportunities, co-productions, servicing partnerships, and the development of original IP projects.

With its expanded cross-IP strategy, Mifa 2026 is positioning itself as one of the leading global platforms for transmedia collaboration, adaptation, and next-generation storytelling innovation.