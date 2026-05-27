Anime India heads for national capital this June; Beyblade X brings a special experience zone to the Delhi edition

Animation Xpress brings the second edition of the nation-wide tour of one of the country’s fastest-growing pop culture celebration platforms Anime India. After two successful editions in Mumbai and Kolkata, the celebration of Japanese culture heads north with its New Delhi edition, aiming to surpass the previously attained 33,000 plus footfall mark.

Anime India Delhi has announced the participation of toy distribution and manufacturing company Takara Tomy. They are all set to heighten the excitement level with a dedicated Beyblade X experience zone at Booth J3. The event is scheduled to be held at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre on 6 and 7 June 2026.

The activation will offer fans an interactive two-day experience featuring four active Beyblade X gameplay stadiums, community engagement activities, and exclusive giveaways.

As part of the experience, visitors will have the opportunity to participate in multiple fan activities and receive special collectibles. Attendees completing the official on-site consumer survey will receive a Beyblade X acrylic keychain, while those following the newly launched official Instagram page can collect a Beyblade X pin badge.

The booth will also feature a content creation activity, encouraging visitors to capture photos and videos at designated photo-op areas and share them on Instagram by tagging the official Beyblade X handle. Selected participants will receive exclusive Beyblade X clear bottles. All giveaways will be available in limited quantities on a first-come, first-served basis.



Beyblade X Asia, Middle East and Turkey chief Pratik Nayek stated, “For all our Beyblade fans in India who have been looking forward to this, it’s time to come together for an exciting two-day event at Anime India Delhi. Alongside our official Beyblade India Instagram launch, we are preparing the rollout of Beyblade X products and content for one of our biggest potential markets.”



Anime India co-founder and director Neha Mehta expressed, “The response and excitement from fans across India have been phenomenal. Delhi has one of the strongest and most passionate anime communities. With Anime India, we aim to create an unforgettable platform where fans can truly experience everything from legendary Japanese guests to cosplay, gaming, music, food, creators, and fan experiences. This edition is designed to bring the anime community closer than ever before.”



Through this large-scale activation at Anime India, Tomy aims to strengthen the presence of Beyblade X in India while creating a dedicated space for fans and the growing Beyblade community in the country.

Anime India Delhi will feature several special attractions and guest appearances, including celebrated Japanese voice actor Kazuhiko Inoue. Known for iconic roles such as Kakashi Hatake in Naruto and Yoriichi Tsugikuni in Demon Slayer, he has voiced many popular characters across anime over the years. Fans attending the event will get the chance to participate in live sessions, meet-and-greets, special interactions with the voice actor and much more.

The event will also host a live performance by Japanese anime singer Yurika, known for songs from anime titles including Little Witch Academia, Beastars, and Land of the Lustrous. Her performance is expected to bring an exciting live anime music experience to fans at Anime India Delhi.

Anime India Delhi is presented by Anime Times. The event’s title partner is Toyota, while Uniqlo joins as the silver partner. Instax Fujifilm is the associate partner, Om Shakti Management serves as the show management partner, Arena Animation is the education partner, and Wok Tok by Veeba is the official snack partner.

The exhibitors participating at the event includes: Acumen – Study In Japan, Takara Tomy- Beyblade, Curee Collectibles, India Book Distributors (Bombay), Japan Foundation, Maya Toys, Pentel, Vaibhav Studios, XP Pen, Yakult – The Gut Expert, Muse, Alpha Book Publishers, Delhi Anime Club, Gunpla, Anime Originals, Elle18, Anime Times Store, Cosmic Entertainment, Arka Mediaworks, Huion, Anifrya, Asus and The Kollektor.

To know more you can visit: https://animeindia.live/delhi/

