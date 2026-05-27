GEM Awards unveils esteemed jury line-up for 2026 edition taking place in Delhi

Celebrating innovation and creativity in the gaming and esports industries, the GEM (Gaming, Esports, and Metaverse) Awards by AnimationXpress is returning with the fourth edition. The awards recognise standout achievements across game development, esports, digital content, immersive experiences, and emerging entertainment technologies.

The award ceremony is set to take place at Anime India Delhi, a two day event offering visitors a range of attractions including interactive booths, fan activities, artist alley, cosplay showcases, and more. Anime India Delhi is taking place on 6 and 7 June 2026, at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre. The award ceremony is scheduled for 6 June, 7:30 pm onwards.

The previous edition of the GEM Awards was held in Bengaluru on 28 February 2025, at The Lalit Ashok, bringing together industry leaders, creators, gamers, esports professionals, and fans for an engaging celebration of innovation and excellence across the gaming and esports industries.

With categories spanning gaming, esports, metaverse, outsourcing, hardware, editorial choice, and fan choice awards, the platform highlights the creativity and talent driving the industry forward.

The event aims to honour creators, developers, players, teams, and innovators shaping the future of interactive entertainment.

Entries for the awards will be judged by the respected jury featuring industry leaders and experts:

Anil NM Wanvari | founder, chairman & editor-in-chief, AnimationXpress

| founder, chairman & editor-in-chief, AnimationXpress C B Arun Kumar | dean – communication design, film, gaming, Pearl Academy

| dean – communication design, film, gaming, Pearl Academy Bruce Lin | NB regional marketing manager, MSI South Asia

| NB regional marketing manager, MSI South Asia Harish Rao | global transmedia & cultural intelligence strategist, director – Harvik

| global transmedia & cultural intelligence strategist, director – Harvik Rajat Ojha | CEO, Gamitronics

| CEO, Gamitronics Vishal Parekh | chief operating officer, CyberPowerPC India

The awards will act as a meeting ground for industry leaders, creators, brands, and fans through networking opportunities and industry conversations.

The awards further aim to showcase India’s rapidly growing gaming and esports ecosystem by recognising homegrown talent and celebrating their achievements on the global stage.

To know more about the event, visit: https://event.animationxpress.com/gemawards/

AnimationXpress invites the gaming and esports community to be part of GEM Awards 2026 and celebrate the industry’s achievements, innovation, and creative excellence.