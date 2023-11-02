Gaming and esports media company NODWIN Gaming has partnered with Intel, Monster, Hyundai, TVS Raider, Opraahfx, BenQ, and ACT for the fourth edition of India’s premier digital festival, DreamHack. The much-awaited three-day grand celebration of gaming and pop culture, packed with exhilarating action, cutting-edge technology, and esports marvels kicks off on 3 November in Hyderabad for a second consecutive year.

“We are thrilled to bring the fourth edition of DreamHack India to Hyderabad for the second successive year. DreamHack embodies the very essence of the digital world and stands as a grand celebration of technology, gaming, esports, and pop culture,” said NODWIN Gaming co-founder and managing director Akshat Rathee. “We want to express our sincere gratitude to the Government of Telangana for their steadfast support. NODWIN Gaming, in collaboration with our esteemed partners, remains dedicated to advancing the esports landscape in India through our collective intellectual properties. Our shared objective is to leverage the unique strengths of each brand to elevate the overall experience for our DreamHack community. While there is undoubtedly a significant amount of work ahead, we are embarking on an exhilarating journey filled with promise and excitement!”

NODWIN Gaming’s strategic alliance with tech giant Intel as the festival’s global partner will usher in Intel’s unmatched expertise and state-of-the-art technology to elevate the overall DreamHack India experience. This collaboration ensures that attendees stand at the forefront of gaming innovation, resonating perfectly with Intel’s unwavering dedication to empowering the gaming and esports ecosystem, harmonising seamlessly with NODWIN Gaming’s commitment to delivering the ultimate spectator experience to the community. Joining Intel in this exciting venture is Monster Energy, a brand synonymous with esports and gaming across the world. This collaboration aims to energise DreamHack India attendees and create a dynamic atmosphere that supercharges the esports and gaming community at India’s premier digital festival.

Adding to the festival’s excitement, Hyundai has been announced as the official mobility partner, with Indian two-wheeler manufacturing giant TVS Raider joining as the official motoring partner for the latest edition of DreamHack India.

NODWIN Gaming has further announced that ACT will serve as the festival’s connectivity partner, ensuring seamless internet connectivity, vital for esports enthusiasts and the success of the multitude of esports tournaments delivering the customary DreamHack India experience.

Opraahfx will be the festival’s talent partner, bringing an array of experiences, activities, and talent from the entertainment industry, playing a pivotal role in ensuring that DreamHack India is an all-encompassing entertainment extravaganza.

Intel has also been named as the title partner for the CS2 Invitational tournament, with world-renowned consumer electronics manufacturer BenQ joining as the tournament’s monitor partner. The CS2 Invitational will also have DreamHack mobility partner Hyundai featuring as a partnering brand.

NODWIN Gaming also extends its gratitude to the Government of Telangana for its unwavering support in the success of DreamHack India 2023.

Together, NODWIN Gaming and its esteemed partners share the joint objective of leveraging their individual brand strengths to deliver the highest level of entertainment to DreamHack India attendees. The mega collaboration promises to set new standards for gaming festivals and provide the community with an unforgettable three-day DreamHack experience.

NODWIN Gaming has also announced day passes designed to cater to the specific entertainment preferences of DreamHack attendees in addition to the previously unveiled feature-laden festival passes. These days tickets are priced from INR 299 and can be acquired through DreamHack India’s official ticketing partners, PayTM Insider, and MeraEvents.