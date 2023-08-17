Indian digital festival, DreamHack, is making its return to the city of Hyderabad for its fourth edition. Nodwin Gaming, in association with ESL FaceIt Group has unveiled the upcoming edition of DreamHack India.

Mark your calendars for 3 November, as a thrilling three-day spectacle awaits, packed with exhilarating action, cutting-edge technology, esports marvels, and a vibrant celebration of gaming and pop culture. The tickets for DreamHack India 2023 can be acquired via ticketing partners PayTM Insider and MeraEvents.

In this festival, avid members hailing from all spectrums of the gaming community come together in a celebration of all things tech, pop culture, gaming and cosplay. Nodwin Gaming aims for the fourth edition of the festival to build upon its previous seasons where every festival-goer finds a space to truly embrace and celebrate their passion. The gaming festival is set to bring back fan-favourite stages to its list of attractions.

Commenting on the road to DreamHack India 2023, Nodwin Gaming co-founder and managing director Akshat Rathee said, “DreamHack stands as a worldwide spectacle, embodying a benchmark that we at Nodwin strive to enhance. Now that the tickets for DreamHack India 2023 are available, DreamHack fans have every reason to anticipate a thrilling, eventful 72-hour extravaganza. This year’s edition of DreamHack is poised to build upon the success of all its predecessors, brimming with a multitude of surprises for our passionate community.”

The fourth edition of the fest is set to offer BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) zones, where techies can showcase their own systems at the festival, and engage in 1v1 or team gaming battles for DreamHack bragging rights.

From curated “Epic Gamer” festival passes to satiate the gaming needs of the DreamHack regular, to day passes tailor-made to suit the first-time DreamHack enthusiast, this season’s ticketing categories will have it all.

DreamHack’s exclusive “Fan Passes” provide access to meet-and-greet zones, allowing fans to connect closely with their favourite esports athletes and content creators. For those seeking competitive thrills, the “Gamer Passes” offers a chance to dive into the intense competitions DreamHack is known for across the world. Day passes will be available for purchase from 3 October.

Returning DreamHack India ticket buyers from prior editions will also have the opportunity to enjoy discounts when purchasing their tickets for this edition.