Nodwin Gaming announces BGMI Masters Series season five schedule

Nodwin Gaming has announced that the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) season five will take place from 10 August to 6 September 2026, bringing together 24 teams for four weeks of competitive BGMI action.

Since its launch, BGMS has become one of the defining competitive platforms for BGMI esports in India. The fifth season introduces a refreshed format that rewards consistency from the very beginning of the tournament, with every match contributing to a team’s journey towards the championship.

The competition begins with League Week 1 from 10 to 13 August, followed by Bounty Weekend from 14 to 16 August. League Week 2 will take place from 17 to 20 August, before teams compete in Super Weekend 1 from 21 to 23 August. The final League Week will run from 24 to 27 August, culminating in Super Weekend 2 from 28 to 30 August.

The tournament will culminate with the Playoffs from 31 August to 2 September, before the top teams battle for the BGMS season five championship in the Grand Finals from 4 to 6 September.

Nodwin Gaming co-founder and managing director Akshat Rathee said, “Five seasons ago, BGMS began with a simple ambition: to give Indian esports a stage that matched the passion and competitive talent within the community. Since then, we have seen the ecosystem evolve tremendously. Players are building longer careers, teams are becoming stronger institutions, and fans are engaging with competitive gaming at a much deeper level. Season five is another step forward in that journey, and we’re looking forward to bringing fans another month of top-tier competition featuring the country’s best teams and players.”

The return of BGMS comes at a time when India’s gaming market is witnessing deeper community participation and a greater focus on long-term player engagement. According to Naavik’s India State of Play 2026 report, India’s mobile gaming market crossed US$1 billion in combined revenue in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately US$1.5 billion in 2026. Shooter games account for 43 per cent of the country’s in-app purchase revenue, with battle royale titles continuing to drive significant engagement and spending.

Through its evolving competitive format and growing broadcast footprint, BGMS continues to strengthen the connection between players, teams, and millions of gaming fans across the country.