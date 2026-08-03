Digikore Studios joins Prime Video’s ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ S3

Indian VFX company Digikore Studios is set to contribute to the upcoming third season of Prime Video’s fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, marking another significant international collaboration for the studio.

The company recently confirmed its involvement in the new season through a social media update. Prime Video has scheduled the premiere for 11 November 2026, with the season launching exclusively on the streaming platform.

Digikore’s participation places it alongside a global network of visual effects partners supporting one of the most ambitious fantasy productions currently in development. The series is known for its extensive use of digital environments, large-scale battle sequences and cinematic world-building that demands substantial VFX expertise.

For Digikore Studios, the project represents another high-profile addition to its expanding international portfolio. Indian VFX and animation companies have increasingly become key contributors to global streaming and studio productions, with their work spanning feature films, episodic content and immersive visual storytelling.

Prime Video has indicated that the first batch of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episodes will arrive on 11 November, followed by a staggered release schedule for the remaining episodes. With production now moving into its next phase, the involvement of studios such as Digikore underscores the growing global footprint of India’s visual effects industry.