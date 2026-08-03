Banijay Kids & Family gives flagship franchises a global lift

A still from Once Upon a Time…

Content is crossing borders at speed, and Banijay Kids & Family is riding the wave.

The global children’s entertainment company has sealed a fresh round of international distribution deals for its premium catalogue, with evergreen favourites Totally Spies!, Once Upon a Time…, Stan & Gran and Moominvalley finding new audiences across Europe, Asia and North America.

Leading the charge is the Once Upon a Time… franchise, which has secured new broadcast homes with AB Svensk Filmindustri in the Nordics, Mediawan Thematics’ Mangas in France and select French-speaking territories, Studio Hayato in Taiwan and TV5Monde across multiple territories. Stan & Gran is also extending its global footprint after deals with ViuTVsix in Hong Kong, hop! in Israel and YLE in Finland.

The spies, meanwhile, remain on a winning mission. Multiple seasons of Totally Spies! have been acquired by Kartoon Studios in the US and Canada, Studio Hayato in Taiwan and TV5Monde across several territories, reinforcing the franchise’s worldwide appeal.

Banijay Kids & Family’s third-party catalogue is also enjoying strong demand. Moominvalley has been picked up by S4C in the UK, while Piripenguins is heading to ViuTVsix in Hong Kong, Mediacorp in Singapore, S4C in the UK and TG4/Cúla4 in Ireland.

The company has also secured a clutch of in-flight entertainment deals. Selected seasons of Once Upon a Time… will be available through FVS Entertainment and Touch Inflight, while Totally Spies! joins the line-up on FVS Entertainment and Aeroplay. Moominvalley will also entertain travellers through Touch Inflight, Anuvu and Images In Motion.

Banijay Kids & Family chief commercial officer Delphine Dumont said, “Our catalogue brings together premium, long-running brands alongside exciting new IP, giving buyers real breadth and confidence in what we offer. These deals reflect how that mix is meeting demand across territories and platforms.”

Banijay Kids & Family’s collective of first-class producers and talent is behind some of the biggest kids’ brands in the world. As brand builders and experts at amplifying IP, it delivers creative, impactful 360-degree brand strategies for its shows.