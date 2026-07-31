‘BGMI’ launches new Druvaen X-Suit collection

Krafton India has launched the new Druvaen X-Suit collection for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), introducing three new 7-Star X-Suits alongside a first-of-its-kind gameplay-based progression system that allows players to earn part of an X-Suit’s evolution through gameplay instead of purchases.

The collection, available from 1 August to 30 September 2026, features three premium X-Suits, Verdant Druvaen, Pyre Druvaen, and Frost Druvaen, each inspired by a different elemental force while belonging to the same Druvaen bloodline. Designed with distinct visual identities, the suits aim to offer players a new premium cosmetic experience in the battlegrounds.

The biggest addition, however, is the new progression mechanic. For the first time in BGMI, players can unlock part of an X-Suit’s evolution by actively participating in matches. A new upgrade material tied to this system cannot be purchased, traded, or obtained elsewhere in the game, making player engagement the sole way to advance along this upgrade path.

Players who unlock a single X-Suit will automatically begin progressing with that suit, while those who obtain two or all three X-Suits can permanently select one to benefit from the gameplay-based progression system. The remaining suits can still be upgraded through BGMI‘s existing X-Suit upgrade mechanics.

Alongside the X-Suit collection, Krafton has also introduced the Naturespirit Growth Ace32, a Level 7 upgradable weapon skin that carries the Druvaen-inspired design language onto the battlefield. Available during the same event period, the weapon skin complements the new X-Suits, allowing players to complete the themed cosmetic set.

Players can follow BGMI‘s official YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook channels for further announcements and rollout updates.