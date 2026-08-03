Ava Max brings dino-sized pop punch to ‘Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie’

Ava Max is getting to work, and the Paw Patrol pups are coming along for the ride. The international pop star has dropped a brand-new anthem, Work (from Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie), turning up the heat ahead of the franchise’s latest big-screen adventure.

Released on Friday via Visva Records/Republic Records, the high-energy track arrives with a lyric video featuring the much-loved rescue pups. The song was written by Ava Max, Nick Monson, Mareen Mcdonald, Mark Nilan Jr. and Sean Douglas. Adding another nostalgic twist, 1990s hitmakers Backstreet Boys will also feature on the film’s soundtrack with a new song.

Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie races into cinemas on 14 August with its biggest adventure yet. After their ship is caught in a mysterious storm, the pups crash-land on a remote tropical island teeming with dinosaurs. They soon meet Rex, a pup stranded on the island for years who knows every prehistoric trick in the book.

Things quickly go from rocky to explosive when the pups’ old rival, Mayor Humdinger, begins mining the island’s natural resources, accidentally triggering a dormant volcano. Cue dino-sized rescues, edge-of-the-seat action and a race against time to stop the island from going extinct. Bark meets Jurassic.

From Paramount Animation and Spin Master Entertainment, the film reunites writer-director Cal Brunker and writer Bob Barlen, based on the hit animated series created by Keith Chapman. Producers are Jennifer Dodge, Laura Clunie and Toni Stevens, while Ronnen Harary serves as executive producer.

The voice cast features Carter Young as Marshall, Mckenna Grace as Skye, Terry Crews, Meredith MacNeill, Ron Pardo, Jennifer Hudson, Hayden Chemberlen as Rex, Fortune Feimster, Jameela Jamil, Rain Janjua as Chase, Bill Nye, Paris Hilton, Lucien Duncan-Reid as Rubble, William Desrosiers as Rocky, Nylan Parthipan as Zuma, Snoop Dogg and introduces Henry Bolan as Ryder.

With chart-topping pop, prehistoric chaos and heroic pups sharing the spotlight, PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie looks set to make plenty of noise before it even reaches the big screen. The countdown has begun, and this one has a real bite.