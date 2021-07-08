Nintendo and Edible partner up to help players to gift friends and loved ones ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ inspired surprises

Nintendo and Edible have teamed up to put you in the driver’s seat for your next gift-giving occasion. If you’re looking to give the Super Stars in your life something thoughtful for an upcoming special moment, big or small, then this collaboration has an array of options for you.

“By partnering with Edible, we hope you’ll be able to add some Nintendo-themed festivities to your day.With summer kicking into high gear, it’s a great opportunity to give that next milestone in life an extra boost, whether it’s in honor of winning a big race, or simply sharing a smile with someone you love,” said Nintendo of America senior vice president of sales and marketing Nick Chavez.

“We are excited to partner with Nintendo. As we continue to leverage our niche in the digital-forward gifting space, we are thrilled to announce this activation featuring exclusive new products to help you celebrate those special occasions,” said Edible vice president of eCommerce Somia Farid Silber.

Edible offers a wide selection of delicious fresh fruit arrangements, baked goods from its Edible Bakeshop brand and other treats. With the new Nintendo and Edible partnership, you’ll be able to gift friends and loved ones Mario Kart 8 Deluxe inspired surprises beginning 12July in the U.S. and Canada. From game night to date night, to birthdays and back-to-school bashes, get ready to deliver some turbo-charged smiles. Let the people in your life know you’re thinking of them with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe themed treats and Super Mario themed balloons!

For a mid-summer Nintendo Switch party spectacle, why not splurge on the new Rainbow Road Arrangement? Like its acclaimed Mario Kart course namesake, this arrangement features a dazzling array of colors, comprised of fresh pineapple coins and stars, swizzle rainbow berries, grapes and melon.

If you’d like to make someone’s birthday feel extra festive, the Cookie & Fruit Power-Up Birthday Bundle features dipped fresh fruit, pineapple stars, cookie sandwiches and a Super Mario Themed Birthday Balloon. Or, when you need to make a grand gesture, nothing says, “I care,” quite like the vibrant Flower Cup FruitFlowers bundle. If you’d like to see the full suite of sweet-natured Nintendo-themed gifts, glide on over to Edible’s website. Plus, Edible offers the convenience of same-day and free next-day delivery.

To kick off the summer excitement, Edible is also holding a series of sweepstakes, which offers you the chance to win a Nintendo prize pack containing a Nintendo Switch system and a digital download code for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game!