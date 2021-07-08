Gaming influencer Preston launches new custom gaming electronics to his Fire Merch line

ADM Endeavors has announced that the world renown Gamer/YouTuber Preston launched new custom gaming electronics to his Fire Merch line.

FW Promo, the wholly owned subsidiary of ADMQ, designed and produced these custom electronics for Preston. These items have already been delivered and now are available to purchase at Preston’s official website.

Fire Headphones

Fire Merch Wired Headphones with Microphone

Speaker Size 50mm

Cable length 200cm

Headset Jack USB +3.5mm

White with Red accents

Fire Keyboard

Fire Merch Wired Keyboard

Color Changing Effects

Thickened Metal Panel

Two Colored Injection Key Cap

Waterproof Design

26 Key No Rush

Game Business Office



Fire Gamer Mouse

Fire Merch Gamer Mouse

Wired Mouse

USB Interface

8 Customizable Keys

7 Colors Adjusted Mode

Smooth Metal Roler

Color Changing Effects

ADM Endeavors CEO Marc Johnson said, “FW Promo, the wholly owned subsidiary of ADM Endeavors, is very excited to be a part of this new merchandise category for Preston’s Fire Merch line. This new product line will increase FW Promo’s sales in the near term and in the future with reorders.”