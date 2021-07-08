Gaming influencer Preston launches new custom gaming electronics to his Fire Merch line

ADM Endeavors has announced that the world renown Gamer/YouTuber Preston launched new custom gaming electronics to his Fire Merch line.
FW Promo, the wholly owned subsidiary of ADMQ, designed and produced these custom electronics for Preston. These items have already been delivered and now are available to purchase at Preston’s official website.
- Fire Headphones
Fire Merch Wired Headphones with Microphone
Speaker Size 50mm
Cable length 200cm
Headset Jack USB +3.5mm
White with Red accents
- Fire Keyboard
Fire Merch Wired Keyboard
Color Changing Effects
Thickened Metal Panel
Two Colored Injection Key Cap
Waterproof Design
26 Key No Rush
Game Business Office
- Fire Gamer Mouse
Fire Merch Gamer Mouse
Wired Mouse
USB Interface
8 Customizable Keys
7 Colors Adjusted Mode
Smooth Metal Roler
Color Changing Effects
ADM Endeavors CEO Marc Johnson said, “FW Promo, the wholly owned subsidiary of ADM Endeavors, is very excited to be a part of this new merchandise category for Preston’s Fire Merch line. This new product line will increase FW Promo’s sales in the near term and in the future with reorders.”