Gaming influencer Preston launches new custom gaming electronics to his Fire Merch line

July 8, 2021
AnimationXpress Team

ADM Endeavors has announced that the world renown Gamer/YouTuber Preston launched new custom gaming electronics to his Fire Merch line.

FW Promo, the wholly owned subsidiary of ADMQ, designed and produced these custom electronics for Preston. These items have already been delivered and now are available to purchase at Preston’s official website.

      1. Fire Headphones
        Fire Merch Wired Headphones with Microphone
        Speaker Size 50mm
        Cable length 200cm
        Headset Jack USB +3.5mm
        White with Red accents
      2. Fire Keyboard
        Fire Merch Wired Keyboard
        Color Changing Effects
        Thickened Metal Panel
        Two Colored Injection Key Cap
        Waterproof Design
        26 Key No Rush
        Game Business Office

      3. Fire Gamer Mouse
        Fire Merch Gamer Mouse
        Wired Mouse
        USB Interface
        8 Customizable Keys
        7 Colors Adjusted Mode
        Smooth Metal Roler
        Color Changing Effects

ADM Endeavors CEO Marc Johnson said, “FW Promo, the wholly owned subsidiary of ADM Endeavors, is very excited to be a part of this new merchandise category for Preston’s Fire Merch line. This new product line will increase FW Promo’s sales in the near term and in the future with reorders.”

