Anuraag Srivastava appointed as the CEO of Rainshine Entertainment

Rainshine Global, a US-based diversified media and entertainment company, announces the elevation of Anuraag Srivastava as the CEO of Rainshine Entertainment (India) to drive its growth in India. In addition, the company is expanding its content offerings globally and formally launching a new subsidiary – Rainshine Media Fintech.

Rainshine Global will expand its global footprint by focusing on creating shows and films based on Indian and global themes for audiences outside India. It has already established teams and partnerships in the US, and the UK to curate content on universally relatable ideas and topics to attract viewers globally.

Rainshine Entertainment (India) will leverage the escalating adoption of digital content in the country. Through strategic collaborations, acquisitions, and syndication it will introduce fresh content and expand its offerings to a larger audience. The company will create a wide spectrum of short-form and long-form audio & video content ranging from podcasts, scripted series, feature films, and documentaries. Hasmukh on Netflix, Humble Politician Nograj on Amazon Prime Video, Men Without Music – an audio crime series on Audible, HoopNation – a docu-series on YouTube, Chattis aur Maina on Disney+ Hotstar, and the National Award-winning short documentary Amoli are part of the path-breaking concepts and formats that the company has brought out. Rainshine’s owned and partner content studios like CM Studios, FirstAction, Manzar Studios, Rainbox Studios, Weirdass Comedy, and Indian operations of Rainshine Animation, will now be managed under this entity.

Rainshine Media Fintech, the new subsidiary will focus on developing a variety of financing options ranging from media credit and digital tokens created on Rainshine’s proprietary Blockchain platform.

Since its inception, Rainshine has created and produced several award-winning content IPs across verticals for top, global streaming platforms. With a streamlined structuring, the company will delve and accelerate growth by diversifying and innovating in newer avenues as a pioneer in the media and entertainment industry.

Sharing his thoughts, Rainshine Global founder, chairman and CEO Neeraj Bhargava said, “Our business in India is growing at a rapid pace. We have been successful in creating and exploring interesting formats, be it short-form or long-form content. We are constantly trying to innovate and come up with fresh and unique ideas for feature films, shows in the digital & TV format, and podcasts. Anuraag has led this admirably and integrated our partner companies into a comprehensive offering. We have very high expectations of growth here and I am excited to have him take the lead for our business in India.”

He further adds, “We are also preparing for expansion in other areas, particularly global content and media financing. With Anuraag’s elevation for India, I can focus my time on new opportunities and take them to their natural conclusion.”

Talking about his new role, Srivastava shared, “I am truly excited to be a part of Rainshine Entertainment (India)’s next chapter and thank Neeraj and the Rainshine Board for their confidence in me. We are growing rapidly, adding new capabilities, and as an industry are still in the early phase of growth in India. I am committed to building a company with a stellar team. Our focus will be on developing a reputation for great content and building our profile as an industry leader.”