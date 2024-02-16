Disney+ has revealed the trailer and teaser poster for the upcoming debut of Marvel Animation’s X-Men ’97. The new series, which features 10 episodes, begins streaming 20 March.

The new series promises to continue the story of the original cartoon. X-Men: The Animated Series originally aired from 1992-1997 on the Fox Kids Network. The new trailer evokes sheer nostalgia among the 90s kids who are looking forward to this new series.

X-Men’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

The voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

Beau DeMayo serves as head writer; episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura. Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the upcoming series X-Men ’97 is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.