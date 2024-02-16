Canada’s Epic Story Interactive has surpassed 100 million downloads across its portfolio of mobile games. The studio’s titles include Slugterra: Slug it Out 2, Beyblade Burst Rivals, and Ben 10 Heroes, among others.

Epic Story Interactive co-founder and chief executive officer Ken Faier stated, “We’re actually over 100 million! We were so busy with our heads down working on our new project codenamed TitanCrash that it kind of snuck up on us!”

Co-founder and chief operating officer Dennis Leong said, “I’m extremely grateful when I think about how many people have played our games. I’m in awe of our team members, past and present, who should be immensely proud of the fun and entertainment they’ve created for so many people.”

“Our experience with the Slugterra franchise, particularly with titles like Slug it Out! and Slug it Out 2, underscores this point vividly. We’ve developed Slugterra games in other popular mobile game genres, but the match-3 genre has resonated strongest with Slugterra fans,” he added.

Epic Story Interactive is developing its latest project, TitanCrash. Positioned as a mid-core strategy game for mobile platforms, TitanCrash will have a more accessible approach compared to the intense depth of traditional RTS games like StarCraft. The tentative soft launch date is set for 6 May 2024.