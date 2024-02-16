India Games Developer Conference, Women in Games 2023, Hyderabad

The Women in Animation India Collective (WIA IC) has proudly announced the successful completion of 17 impactful events, showcasing their commitment to empowering women in the animation, visual effects gaming & comics (AVGC) industry. These events encompassed an array of formats, including talks, panels, mixers, masterclasses, and online sessions. WIA IC has conducted programs and events in association with Asifa India.

In the fiscal year 2022-23, WIA IC collaborated extensively with Asifa India, conducting numerous sessions aimed at providing invaluable help and support. The collective has expressed heartfelt gratitude to its supporters and event partners, including Asifa India (IAD), India Collective, India Joy, VFX Summit, Animators Guild of India (AGIF), GAFX, AnimationXpress, Toonz Animation, Arena Animation, MACC, Chandigarh University, Aakruti International Film Festival, Frameboxx, Skill, Veda Group of Institutions, and Symbiosis Group of Institutions, for their unwavering support.

WIA IC at Animela

Women in Animation India Collective goals:

The mission of WIA IC is multi-faceted:

Empower women in the AVGC community through in-person events, workshops, online sessions, and mixers.

Conduct at least one or two events in each city annually.

Host online mixers to connect and engage with a wider audience.

Represent Indian talent across the nation and globally.

Cultivate and enhance creative talent among women through mentorship and training.

Provide support and visibility at events throughout India.

WIA IC collaborated with Bengaluru GAFX for the session — “Fighting the imposter syndrome”

Current leadership

The WIA IC is currently spearheaded by Saraswathi Vani Balgam, co-led by Priyanka Ajit.

“Trust is what makes things happen. Trust is what we build together. I am very thankful to my India team members for helping me in making WIA IC a Success. I am thankful to Gail Curry, Marge Dean and Jena Olson for supporting the WIA IC and putting India on the map,” Balgam said.

Asifa India president Sanjay Khimesara shared, “As a proud core member supporting WIA IC, I’m happy by the transformative role of women in animation. WIA IC fosters an inclusive environment, celebrating women’s contributions and driving innovation. Let’s champion diversity and ensure every voice is heard.”

WIA – India Collective co-lead Ajit expressed, “Witnessing Indian women unite for empowerment in the animation, visual effects, gaming & comics (AVGC) sector is truly inspiring. With Women in Animation – India Collective as our cornerstone, our commitment is to fortify and enhance our collective strength each day.”

VFX Summit – India Joy in collaboration with Asifa India 2023, Hyderabad

The following people have played a crucial role in shaping WIA IC in 2023 and some have joined in 2024. It’s a team effort and everyone is working pro bono to build the WIA IC bit by bit.

Anuradha, Cinematographer/Animator, Dotted Blots Studios – Mumbai

Jyotsna Kuchimanchi, Line Producer, Meta VFX Studio – Hyderabad

Harshita Sharma, 3D Generalist | Multimedia Arts Educator | GraphIndia Collective Designer – Kolkata

Nishita Wassan, Faculty at Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication- Pune

Priyanka Ajit – Project Manager – Dancing Atoms

Pramita Mukherjee – Senior CFX developer , Dreamworks Animation , USA

Piya Sengupta – Business Process Lead , Capgemini , Bengaluru

Rituparna Sarkar, Creative Director & Founder, Visual Sarkarasm – Bengaluru

Saraswathi Vani Balgam – Creative Director – Dancing Atoms

Sanjay Khimesara – CEO & Founder – Horizon Institute of Design – Indore

Swati Rao, Virtual Production Producer at ANR Virtual Production Stage – Hyderabad

Snigdha Rao, Independent Creator – Bengaluru

Sugandha, Creative Director, Illustrator, and Animator – Delhi

Shilpa Ranade,Animator, filmmaker, AcademIndia Collectiveian at Industrial Art Centre , IIT – Mumbai

Shweta Marathe, Animation Film Director and Design Educator – Mumbai

Vinita Bachani, VIndia Collective President – Sales, Marketing & Operations – Pune

Vaibhavi, CEO of Artsense Technologies – Indore

Yashoda Parthasarthy, Director | Co-Founder at Plexus Motion – Mumbai

WIA IC – Mixer, International Animation Day in support with Asifa India – November 2022, Indore

We asked our women leaders for their perspectives on the WIA IC based on their experiences and contributions:

Symbiosis’ Wassan said, “WIA IC has helped me join hands with women of the animation and gaming industry, it benefits individuals as well as entrepreneurs to explore and connect with like-minded individuals.”

India Collective’s Bachani shared, “WIA IC is a very good platform where women in the AVGC sector can help each other in different ways for their personal and professional growth. Being in the education segment of the AVGC,in the year 2024 I would like to create awareness about the industry among the masses.”

Animation film director Marathe shared, “WIA IC Mixers have created a strong sense of belonging in the AVGC community by providing an open space to share experiences, empower, and inspire. In 2024, I would love to help create more opportunities for the community to showcase their work and encourage local and international collaborations.”



Dotted Blots Studios’ Pathak said, “WIA IC Mixers has given a great platform to connect with fellow animators in the industry. I’m hoping to learn, grow and thrive with this booming community in 2024.”

Plexus Motion’s Parthasarthy shared, “WIA IC Mixers came into my life when I was starting to think there weren’t many women in the industry. But seeing so many of us show up gave me hope again. The numbers keep growing each year, one IC Mixer at a time, and it’s empowering to watch. I always leave the meetings with a smile and new friends.”

NFDC Film Bazaar 2023, Goa

Future endeavours

With the collective efforts of these new co-leaders, leaders and representatives, Women in Animation India Collective plans to organise numerous India Collective gathering sessions in person in 2024.

WIA supported the Animela event and had an in-person meeting with talents In Mumbai in 2024.

This year WIA collaborated with GAFX and conducted a session in Bengaluru in person — “Fighting the imposter syndrome.” The panelists were from diverse backgrounds:

Divya Tak, Game designer, Co-founder Joyus Studio Rituparna Sarkar, Creative Director & Founder, Visual Sarcasm Roshni Kakad, VFX Executive Producer, Ex.DreamWorks Animation & The Mill Sneha Ravishankar, Animator & Voice Actor Moderated by Snigdha Rao – Creative Director

An online session will be conducted on 22 February 2024. The topic is “Women’s Roles in Animation and Future Aspirations.” Register here for this inspiring session: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0l_Ke3-JTfm6Bt5oBmIxQQ

To become a member of the WIA IC, please register here: https://womeninanimation.org/join/