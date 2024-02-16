After months of competition, the grand finale of Ampverse India’s College Rivals is set to take place on 3 March at Nesco, Mumbai. The tickets for the event are available on BookMyShow.

College Rivals is Ampverse DMI’s collegiate esports IP, where the company travels with its famed gaming truck to various colleges around India, conducting esports competitions. The grand finale will feature 28 finalists selected from colleges around India, who will compete individually across six titles on three different platforms. This includes eight finalists in BGMI, and four each in Road to Valor, Counter-Strike 2, Valorant, Tekken 7, and FIFA 23.

In addition to esports action, the Lan event will feature meet and greets with gaming influencers, music performances, arcade gaming zones, racing simulators, food and beverage counters, chill lounges, and more.

Ampverse India country head Ashwin Haryani shared, “College Rivals is a groundbreaking IP that has brought the immense talent and passion for ssports among college students to the forefront. It has successfully realised our vision of creating a sustainable ecosystem that offers a structured pathway for every player, irrespective of their background or experience, to pursue a career in esports. By identifying and nurturing talent at the grassroots level, we aim to empower the next generation of gamers and shape the future of India’s esports industry.”

College Rivals began in August 2023 with city qualifiers, where teams competed in bracket-based matches organised by city. Each city qualifier was conducted at the end of the City Tour by the College Rivals Truck which visited 25 colleges across five cities, including New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai. The events, as per the organisation, attracted a total of 92,000 participants.

Following the city qualifiers, the top players from each city moved to the League Stage where they competed in a GSL format, with the best advancing to the LAN event playoffs.

The Early Bird tickets on BookMyShow are priced at Rs 299 for individuals and Rs 999 for squads of four. This includes a free energy drink for each person. Following the Early Bird phase, regular tickets will be available at rs 499 for individuals and Rs 1499 for squads.

The grand finale will be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook Gaming, Twitch, Kick, Glance, JioGames, JioTV, Loco, and Rooter.