Prime Video has released the official trailer for the second half of the season two of the adult-animated superhero series Invincible.

Co-produced by Skybound Animation and Amazon MGM Studios, the series will be available exclusively on Prime Video platform worldwide.

The second half of Season Two will consist of four episodes premiering weekly, starting Thursday, 14 March. The first half of the second season was the recipient of Rotten Tomatoes’ Golden Tomato Award for Best Animated Series. Amazon MGM Studios had previously announced that it has renewed Invincible for a third season.

About Invincible: Based on the comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.

Starring Steven Yeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. The executive producers are Kirkman, David Alpert, Catherine Winder, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and the co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.