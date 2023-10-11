Captain Marvel’s return in The Marvels is undoubtedly 3X stronger and will be seen teaming up with Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau to defeat an intergalactic threat.

Just about a month to the release of The Marvels, the fans across the globe are treated with a new clip from the film and the makers, which features powerful fighting sequences, bedazzling stunts and sending shockwaves of power-packed punches.

Along with the power packed action, some of the most daring stunts being actually performed on the sets are also a core highlight of the entire featurette.

The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta and stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson, Seo-jun park and Zawe Aston in pivotal roles. The film is set to release in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 10 November.