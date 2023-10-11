‘One Piece’ campaign at Juhu Beach, Mumbai

To promote the anime series One Piece in India, global anime streaming platform Crunchyroll has launched an out-of-home (OOH) advertising campaign across the cities of Mumbai and Delhi.

Keeping up with the theme of sea pirates, the platform used ship billboards on Mumbai’s Juhu Beach. With several prime OOH billboards across Mumbai and Delhi, this is the platform’s first OHH campaign in India.

Talking about the OOH campaign, Crunchyroll director of marketing Akshat Sahu said, “One Piece is one of the most iconic anime series of all time. We are thrilled to offer it on our platform for the anime fans in India who have been waiting for a long time. We were able to strike perfect creative synergies between the anime series and some OOH by using unique locations relevant to the storyline of One Piece. We are garnering the right kind of interest and attention from our audiences through this campaign.”

‘One Piece’ campaign in Delhi Defence Colony

Indian anime fans will be able to join the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates with the Land of Wano story arc (Episodes 892-1077) that started streaming on Crunchyroll on 30 September, followed by all-new episodes weekly (started 1 October from Episode 1078) as they simulcast globally.

One Piece is a worldwide phenomenon that has been in continuous production since the series’ Japanese broadcast premiere in 1999 and recently marked a major franchise milestone with its 1000th episode in 2021.