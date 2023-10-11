From L to R: Dhirendra Ojha, Apurva Chandra, Kiran Desai, Anurag Thakur, Munjal Shroff, Sushant Sreeram, Tilak Shetty & Gaurav Diwedi

Trailer of Graphiti Studio’s animated series Bharat Hain Hum was launched today. Information and Broadcasting Minister and Minister of Sports Anurag Singh Thakur unveiled the trailer in New Delhi today.

The series is being launched on Prime Video, Netflix and Doordarshan, as a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, dedicated to shedding light on the unsung heroes of India’s freedom struggle.

While the names of great freedom fighters of our nation, like Mahatma Gandhi and Subhash Chandra Bose, are etched into the social consciousness, this series aims to introduce the nation to lesser-known but equally significant freedom fighters whose contributions were instrumental in India’s path to independence on 15 August 1947. Countless heroic figures, such as Rani Abbakka, Tilka Manjhi, Tirot Singh, Peer Ali, Tatya Tope, Kotwal Dhan Singh, Kunwar Singh (an 80-year-old freedom fighter), Rani Chennamma, Tikendra Jeet Singh, and more, will finally take their rightful place in history through this animated masterpiece.

Crafted by the talented minds of Munjal Shroff and Tilak Shetty, the series will encompass 26 episodes in season one, each featuring an 11-minute animated narrative. The series is slated to premiere on 15 October on Doordarshan, Prime Video and Netflix in 12 Indian and seven international languages.

Every episode will have popular characters Krish, Trish, and Baltiboy — previously renowned from the acclaimed KTB Movie series, embarking on dialogues that delve into the tales of these heroes. The series produced by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) and Graphiti Studio, is also a tapestry of faiths and unity that transcends religious barriers, unifying the country’s faiths and beliefs. Embracing the diversity of India’s struggle for freedom, the series will journey through different regions, featuring freedom fighters hailing from all across the country.

“Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. Under his vision, it is our humble endeavour to reignite the nation’s memory and ignite gratitude towards these unsung heroes, who deserve our unwavering admiration and respect,” said Thakur. “We have a very few heroes that the country has celebrated but there are so many unsung heroes who were not given their due credit in our history. Thirty percent of these heroes are women and these stories will inspire generations to come. We will do a lot more to ensure students and people of our country get to know about these heroes. We will also screen the series in the parliament so that the members can spread the word in their territories.”

“We wanted to revive these tales of patriotism and relentless pursuit of freedom, paying tribute to their remarkable sacrifices, and inspire the children and the youth of India to take pride in our heritage,” mentioned series co-creators Shroff and Shetty. “Animation is the perfect medium to bring alive these glorious tales and make them accessible to the children of our country. Our history often remains confined to the pages of school textbooks, and a knowledge gap exists beyond secondary education. This entertaining and informative series is aimed at every Indian irrespective of age.”

“We are delighted to launch Krish, Trish and Baltiboy – Bharat Hain Hum on Prime Video starting 15 of October. A unique initiative, the series will introduce our next generation to the numerous heroes who played an important role in India’s freedom struggle, and give young viewers in India and across the world, a chance to explore our rich history,” said Prime Video India country director Sushant Sreeram.

“We would like to congratulate the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), Central Bureau of Communication, and Graphiti Studios for producing this wonderful series. We are excited to be launching the show globally – customers from the US, the UK, Australia, Canada and more than 100 countries will be able to watch Krish, Trish and Baltiboy – Bharat Hai Hum, on Prime Video. Showcasing local stories that celebrate Indian culture and history, was one of the key tenets outlined in the Letter of Engagement between Amazon and MIB, announced earlier this year, and we are glad to take that commitment further with this animated series,” Sreeram added.

Also present at the event were the I & B secretary Apurva Chandra, Netflix India general counsel legal senior director Kiran Desai, Prasar Bharti CEO Gaurav Diwedi and CBC director general Dhirendra Ojha.