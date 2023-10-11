India’s peer-to-peer social investing platform Rang De has partnered with adult comics and animation stdio Bakarmax to design entertaining, informative, animated ad films that generate awareness about social investing (an innovative approach to invest in creditworthy, unbanked individuals) amongst the younger audiences.

The partnership is aligned with Rang De’s broader objective of expanding its social investor base (socially conscious lenders), especially among the young generation who share mutual concern towards under-served communities. This interest, combined with Bakarmax’s creative expertise and its expanding audience that reaches 80,000 people per month across various platforms, will help the company’s long-term goal of attracting one million social investors to its platform in the next three years.

The videos are currently available across YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Rand De VP – community & content Sukhada Chaudhary said, “This collaboration is our attempt to reach a brand new audience. Through animation and storytelling, we are sure we can make the concept of social investing appealing. We want to reach a younger, socially-conscious audience, and these ad films are tailor-made for that purpose.”

Since its inception, Rang De has been working towards connecting socially conscious citizens as lenders to underserved borrowers across the country. Since 2019, the platform has disbursed over Rs 61 crores in loans and fulfilled more than 18,000 loans to rural entrepreneurs and students with the support of 8700+ social investors (ordinary citizens who lend via Rang De’s platform). This partnership will leverage the creativity and appeal of animation to effectively introduce and communicate the benefits of social investing to a wider audience.

“When we approached the Rang De team with our idea – they were equally open,” said Bakarmax founder Sumit Kumar. “After understanding what Rang De wanted and the audience in question, we researched and found unique data points about “investors looking for new investment options” and how social investment “reduces poverty on a national scale.” With these insights, we got to writing and created animation magic. We gave this project everything so people seek Rang De and transform rural India through social investing. With these films – we believe we have done our bit, just like Rang De does every day.”

The focus of the debut video is around the theme “Naya Kya Hai” (What’s New). The inaugural animated video features a dynamic female protagonist who is fed up with seeing the same old options across diverse categories such as clothes, food, etc. As she goes about her life, the protagonist is introduced to traditional investment avenues such as equity, stock market, mutual funds, and fixed deposits. Her frustration is hilariously depicted and relief comes via the narrator who introduces her to social investing. The second video shows the protagonist taking charge as an investor. He encounters various individuals from rural India seeking financial assistance for essential purposes like buying a cow or harvesting a crop. The video ends with the protagonist investing in the rural entrepreneurs, encouraging viewers to do the same through the Rang De platform and earn returns.