Netflix unveils ‘Sakamoto Days’ season two teaser

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer and teaser art for Sakamoto Days season two, confirming that the hit action anime series will return to the streaming platform in January 2027.

Based on the manga by Yuto Suzuki, which has been serialised in Weekly Shonen Jump since 2020 and has surpassed 15 million copies in circulation worldwide, Sakamoto Days follows the story of legendary former hitman Taro Sakamoto, who trades his deadly past for a quiet family life, until old enemies pull him back into the world of assassins.

Season two picks up with Sakamoto and his telepathic partner Shin infiltrating JCC (Japan Cleaner Culture), Japan’s elite assassin training institution, in a bid to gather intelligence on the mysterious figure known as X (Slur). At the same time, Order members Nagumo, Shishiba, and Osaragi head to Kyoto on a mission that quickly spirals into danger after an unexpected ambush. The upcoming season also promises to delve deeper into the shared past of a young Sakamoto, Nagumo, Rion, and Slur.

Season two will be directed by Daisuke Nakajima, who previously worked on the series during its first season, while Masaki Watanabe returns as supervising director.

Sakamoto Days season two is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix in January 2027. The new season promises even higher stakes, explosive action, and deeper insight into the conspiracies surrounding one of anime’s most unconventional assassins.