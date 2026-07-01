Illumination’s ‘Not Alone’ set to release in theatres on April 2027

Like many of us, Joe likes his solitude, but the universe, it seems, has other plans.

Illumination is swapping banana-fuelled mayhem for intergalactic mischief with Not Alone, an original animated feature that promises romance, comedy and a trio of pint-sized alien gatecrashers. Universal Pictures has unveiled the film’s first teaser, offering a glimpse of a family entertainer that is equal parts rom-com and cosmic caper.

Set to open in cinemas on 16 April 2027, the film marks American-French actor Timothée Chalamet’s first lead role in a feature-length animated movie. He voices Joe, a reserved rocket mechanic whose carefully ordered life is thrown spectacularly off course. A female lead character, Enter Fran, voiced by Selena Gomez, an ambitious astro-botanist determined to launch the world’s first rocket powered by plants.

The alien trio is brought to life by British comic talent Rob Brydon, Diane Morgan and Jamie Demetriou, while Brett Goldstein voices the determined law enforcer Zandro. Rounding out the cast are Allison Janney and Lamorne Morris, adding further star power to the interstellar ensemble.

Behind the camera, Illumination has assembled a team steeped in the studio’s biggest hits. The film is directed by Eric Guillon, whose creative fingerprints are all over the Despicable Me and Minions franchises, alongside Claire Dodgson and Jonathan Del Val, both long-time collaborators on the studio’s animated successes.

Production is led by Illumination founder and chief executive Chris Meledandri, with Joy Poirel, Richard Curtis and David Distenfeld serving as executive producers.

If the teaser is anything to go by, Not Alone is aiming for more than lift-off. With romance in orbit, aliens on the run, and rockets ready to fire, Illumination’s next big adventure looks set to prove that sometimes the fastest route to happily ever after is via another galaxy.