Maharashtra presses start on gaming push with JioBlast pact

Game on. Maharashtra has hit the start button on its ambitions to become India’s gaming and esports powerhouse.

The Government of Maharashtra has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with JioBlast to explore long-term collaboration across gaming, esports, digital innovation, youth engagement, skill development and the wider digital economy. The non-binding agreement lays the groundwork for future partnerships aimed at levelling up the state’s gaming ecosystem.

First out of the gate is India Rising: Road to EWC, a local celebration of the Esports World Cup that will culminate in Mumbai on 4 July. The event is designed to connect Indian gamers, creators and esports communities with the global competitive gaming landscape, while putting Mumbai firmly on the international esports map.

Beyond tournaments, the partnership casts a wider net. The two sides will explore collaboration across six broad areas, including ecosystem development, digital innovation, startup incubation, academic partnerships, youth skilling, industry events, knowledge exchange and investment facilitation.

“Gaming, esports and digital entertainment are emerging as important drivers of innovation, entrepreneurship and youth engagement,” said Government of Maharashtra principal secretary, industries, IAS, Dr P. Anbalagan. “Through this collaboration with JioBlast, Maharashtra aims to foster an enabling environment for the sector by encouraging industry participation, skill development and ecosystem-building initiatives. India Rising marks the beginning of this journey.”

For JioBlast, the deal is about more than hosting tournaments. It is about helping build an industry.

“India has one of the world’s largest gaming communities, and Maharashtra has the talent, infrastructure and entrepreneurial ecosystem to play a leading role in its next phase of growth,” said JioBlast chief executive officer Charlie Cowdrey. “India Rising: Road to EWC is the first milestone in that journey as we make Mumbai the home of the Esports World Cup’s first physical presence in India.”

The finale on 4 July promises more than button-mashing. Indian grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi will take on Dutch grandmaster Benjamin Bok in the Chess Lan (Local Area Network) final for a coveted place in the Esports World Cup 2026 Chess finals. The showcase will also feature Valorant, Moba Legends: 5v5!, creator showcases, community activations, and live entertainment, underlining gaming’s growing role as a pillar of youth culture.

The MoU may be non-binding, but its ambitions are anything but. If the partnership delivers on its promise, Maharashtra will not just be playing the game, it could be helping write India’s next level in gaming and esports.