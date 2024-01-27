Netflix has partnered with Japan’s Studio Ponoc to bring the latter’s animated features exclusively to its members around the world.

First up out of this partnership is Studio Ponoc’s new animated feature, The Imaginary, to be released worldwide later this year following an exclusive theatrical run in Japan.

Studio Ponoc is an animation studio founded in 2015 by former Studio Ghibli producer Yoshiaki Nishimura (The Tale of The Princess Kaguya, When Marnie Was There). The name Studio Ponoc comes from the Croatian word “ponoć,” which means “midnight” or the beginning of a new day, reflecting founder Nishimura’s goal of a new start for globally-appealing animation created in Japan that inspires and enthrals all audiences around the world, especially aiming to create films for children to enjoy with their families.

“Studio Ponoc is thrilled to bring our storytelling and innovative hand-drawn, hand-painted animated films to all audiences, and in particular to children and their families to enjoy together, around the world on Netflix. Netflix’s genuine commitment to supporting animation as a vital and valuable storytelling medium, and to growing high-quality and trailblazing animation, makes Netflix a truly excellent partner,” said The Imaginary producer Nishimura.

Studio Ponoc’s The Imaginary portrays the depths of humanity and creativity through the eyes of young Amanda and her imaginary companion, Rudger. Their fantastical adventures launched from her attic, lead them to discover a magical world of creatures and places never before seen until a sinister force threatens to destroy their imaginary world and the friendship within it. Directed by animator Yoshiyuki Momose (Spirited Away), The Imaginary is an unforgettable adventure of love, loss, and the healing power of imagination.

The hand-drawn animation of The Imaginary is heightened by the techniques of light and shadow. The film is based on the beloved and award-winning novel of the same name by A.F. Harrold and illustrated by Emily Gravett (Bloomsbury Publishing).

The film is directed by Momose (Modest Heroes, Tomorrow’s Leaves) and two-time Academy Award nominee Nishimura.

Netflix’s original slate of animated features includes Nimona, Leo, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, The Sea Beast, The Mitchells vs. The Machines and many more.