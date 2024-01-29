The anime streaming platform Crunchyroll will add 13 new Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubs for nine series and seasons in February 2024. Below is the list of the upcoming new dubbed anime shows:

1. The Daily Life of the Immortal King, Season 3

Dubs: Hindi

When: In a batch on 4 February 2024 at 11:30 am

Genre: Action, comedy and fantasy

Synopsis: For cultivation prodigy Wang Ling, defeating a demon king at age 6 is nothing compared to fitting in at highschool. And now with supernatural threats on the rise, Wang may have to put his magic studies on hold to save the world.

2. Fire Force Season 2

Dubs: Tamil and Telugu

When: Weekly starting 7 February 2024 at 12 pm

Genre: Action, fantasy and supernatural

Synopsis: Tokyo is burning, and citizens are mysteriously suffering from spontaneous human combustion all throughout the city! Responsible for snuffing out this inferno is the Fire Force, and Shinra is ready to join their fight. Now, as part of Company 8, he’ll use his devil’s footprints to help keep the city from turning to ash! But his past and a burning secret behind the scenes could set everything ablaze.

3. Tower of God Season 1

Dubs: Hindi

When: Weekly starting 8 February 2024 at 11:30 am

Genre: Action, fantasy and adventure

Synopsis: Reach the top, and everything will be yours. At the top of the tower exists everything in this world, and all of it can be yours. You can become a god. This is the story of the beginning and the end of Rachel, the girl who climbed the tower so she could see the stars, and Bam, the boy who needed nothing but her.

4. The Ancient Magus’ Bride

Dubs: Tamil and Telugu

When: Weekly starting 15 February 2024 at 11 am

Genre: Action, fantasy and romance

Synopsis: Hatori Chise has lived a life full of neglect and abuse, devoid of anything resembling love. Far from the warmth of family, she has had her share of troubles and pitfalls. Just when all hope seems lost, a fateful encounter awaits her. When a man with the head of a beast, wielding strange powers, obtains her through a slave auction, Chise’s life will never be the same again.

The man is a “magus,” a sorcerer of great power, who decides to free Chise from the bonds of captivity. The magus then makes a bold statement: Chise will become his apprentice–and his bride!

5. Assassination Classroom Season 1

Dubs: Tamil and Telugu

When: Weekly starting 16 February 2024 at 10:30 am

Genre: Action, sci-fi and comedy

Synopsis: Forget about homework and pop quizzes. The students of Class 3E have a far more important assignment: kill their teacher before the end of the year! A tentacle-d sensei that moves at Mach 20 is out to conquer the classroom after destroying seventy percent of the moon. In addition to reading, writing, and arithmetic, the murderous monster behind the lectern will teach his students everything he knows about the assassination game. Should some eager beaver prove to be a quick study in killing, he or she will save Earth from extinction – and collect a hefty reward.

6. Spy x Family Season 1

Dubs: Tamil and Telugu

When: In a batch on 17 February 2024 at 11 am

Genre: Comedy and drama

Synopsis: World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he’ll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife’s a deadly assassin and neither knows each other’s identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who’s a telepath!

7. Spy x Family Season 1 Part 2

Dubs: Hindi

When: In a batch on 17 February 2024 at 11 am

Genre: Comedy and drama

8. Spy x Family Season 2

Dubs: Tamil and Telugu

When: Weekly starting 24 February 2024 at 11 am

Genre: Comedy and Drama

9. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Dubs: Tamil and Telugu

When: Weekly starting 21 February 2024 at 11 am

Genre: Fantasy, action and adventure

Synopsis: Corporate worker Mikami Satoru is stabbed by a random killer, and is reborn to an alternate world. But he turns out to be reborn a slime! Thrown into this new world with the name Rimuru, he begins his quest to create a world that’s welcoming to all races.