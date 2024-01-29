Nuttery Entertainment and Toonz Media Group have started production for the pilot episode of their animated series Defenders of Imagination.

Based on the book series character Hakan Brakan, created by best-selling Swedish authors Anders Jacobsson and Sören Olsson who are also on board as story supervisors, Defenders of Imagination aims to premiere at Annecy.

The series revolves around a brother-and-sister duo and their life in the small town of Glimmerdahl. Alongside their friends, they stand against the adult world, led by stoic and passionless Dr. Meyn, threatening to transform the world into a dull, productive and quiet dystopia.

“Defenders of Imagination is based on the iconic Hakan Brakan, a character that has already won the hearts of many through the incredible works of Anders Jacobsson and Sören Olsson. The series aims to expand the universe they’ve created, and introduce new characters and adventures that will resonate with young viewers today. We are thrilled to collaborate with Toonz Media Group on this production, and bring our shared creative vision for Defenders of Imagination to life,” said Nuttery Entertainment chief executive officer Magnus Jansson.

“We are excited to bring Defenders of Imagination to life, a series that not only entertains but also resonates with both kids and adults. The show’s emphasis on imagination and the contrast between the whimsical world of children and the mundane world of adults makes it a perfect family viewing experience. Our collaboration with Nuttery Entertainment for Defenders of Imagination represents a fusion of artistic talents and storytelling prowess. We are confident that this series will leave a lasting impression on our young audience and inspire them to cherish the power of imagination,” said Toonz Media Group chief executive officer P Jayakumar.

The 11-minute CGI episode promises to be a roller coaster of fun, excitement and creativity. According to the companies, the series will primarily target kids aged six to nine, but will feature writing that is designed to offer co-viewing experience for adults. The full season one package will consist 52 episodes.

While Nuttery will be the showrunner and brand manager of the series, Toonz will produce and distribute the series worldwide.