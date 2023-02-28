With a teaser launch, Netflix has announced its first collaborative production with The Pokémon Company – Pokémon Concierge. It is an ambitious stop-motion project produced by Dwarf Animations Studio.

Expanding the Pokémon world, the story is set in Pokémon Resort where Haru – who has the job of a concierge at the resort – interacts with Pokémon and their owners who visit as guests. The teaser introduces us to Psyduck, who seems like the Pokémon companion of Haru. Watch here:

“Netflix is looking forward to delighting fans in Japan and around the world with Pokémon Concierge, an entirely new visual and storytelling experience featuring ground-breaking stop-motion animation set in the Pokémon world in close collaboration with The Pokémon Company,” said Netflix Asia content vice president Minyoung Kim. “We’re also excited to reveal this new series on Pokémon Day and provide fans with even more things to look forward to on this special holiday celebrating the popular franchise.”

Pokémon Day is observed on 27 February to mark the debut of the original game in Japan 27 years ago.

There are many other Pokemon shows available on Netflix. Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles – inspired by the Pokémon Legends: Arceus video game – exclusively streamed on Netflix last year. The animated special follows Ash, his Pikachu and friends on exciting adventures through the Sinnoh region.