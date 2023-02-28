Global VFX and animation company ReDefine has announced the launch of its sixth studio in India, located in Trivandrum. Launching the latest studio in India marks a significant step in the company’s continued expansion in the region.

The new studio will create job prospects for professionals in the field while elevating the VFX and animation industry with high-quality content. With its state-of-the-art infrastructure, the new studio in Trivandrum will enable ReDefine to cater to the growing demand for VFX and animation services, both domestically and internationally.

“We have more projects on our plate than ever before, and our new office in Trivandrum is set to play a significant role in our global network of studios,” said ReDefine managing director Rohan Desai. “This exciting expansion will bring our clients’ imaginative ideas to life and further solidify our reputation as a leading player in the industry. With this new move, the company is poised for even greater success in the years to come.”

The studio will be led by a senior group of artists and technicians, who will collaborate with the company’s global teams to bring long-form animated episodic work and special projects to life.

(L-R) Yohann Abraham, Gaurav Jain, Am … idya, Shilpa Bhanushali & Manu PK

Speaking on the launch, ReDefine Trivandrum VFX head Sajeer Abdul Salam said, “We work closely with clients to bring their visions to life, leveraging cutting-edge techniques and state-of-the-art technology to stay ahead of the curve. Together, we’re well-positioned for even greater achievements, and I’m eager to see the incredible projects we’ll create.”

“We’re thrilled to tap into Trivandrum’s talent pool and provide opportunities for artists and technicians,” said ReDefine CG head Manu PK. “Our talented team, combined with the wealth of creative talent in the region, will allow us to produce animated content like never before. The growing demand for premium content presents a huge opportunity for us, and we are confident that our Trivandrum studio will be a major boon in our global network of studios.”

The current headcount at ReDefine Trivandrum is 140 plus employees, and the company expects the number to grow with the launch of the new office.