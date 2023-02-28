The Outer Worlds is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with performance upgrades in graphics along with other gameplay features. The re-release is officially titled The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition.

Obsidian Entertainment, Private Division and Virtuos announced that the game will be made available on 7 March.

The base game along with both the downloadable expansions, Murder on Eridanos and Danger on Gorgon, will be included in the new version, at a cost of $59.99. Windows PC users will also be able to purchase the upgraded edition. The cost to upgrade to the current-gen edition for owners of the base game and both sets of DLC on the PlayStation 4, Windows PC or Xbox One is $9.99.

The description from the developer says that they can expect “higher resolution graphics, a dynamic weather system, overhauled lighting and environments, improved performance and load times, enhanced details on characters, an increased level cap,” and much more.

Released in 2019, The Outer Worlds is an epic space adventure that takes place in an alternate future where president Theodore Roosevelt never broke up the giant businesses of his era and as a result, mega-corporations and extreme class distinctions came to control humanity. As you travel to different worlds, you pick up allies and engage in first-person gunfights and a range of melee attacks against your foes.

The original game is available to play on PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.