Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for the adventure series One Piece season two, titled One Piece: Into the Grand Line. The live-action series will return on 10 March.

The live-action adaptation of One Piece (season one) premiered in August 2023. Based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, it is a sprawling tale of adventure on the high seas that centres on the character of Monkey D. Luffy, an enthusiastic young man whose singular aspiration is to become King of the Pirates. One Piece is both the name of the manga series and the legendary treasure that Luffy hopes to find so he can become the King of the Pirates.

One Piece: Into the Grand Line continues the journey of Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates as they leave the East Blue and set sail into the Grand Line, a sea known for its unpredictable dangers and powerful enemies. Their path brings them into conflict with Baroque Works, a covert organisation of assassins whose schemes threaten kingdoms and travellers alike.

The newly announced characters include Miss All-Sunday (Lera Abova), Miss Wednesday (Charithra Chandran), Mr 3 (David Dastmalchian), Mr 5 (Camrus Johnson), Miss Valentine (Jazzara Jaslyn), Mr 9 (Daniel Lasker) and Miss Goldenweek (Sophia Anne Caruso).

In the teaser, Miss All-Sunday tells Luffy: “You might think you are unstoppable, but your friends are not made of rubber.”

The character Tony Tony Chopper, otherwise known as Cotton Candy Lover will appear for the first time in the live-action adaptation. The character is voiced and performed by Mikaela Hoover. Chopper, a reindeer who serves as the crew’s doctor, was introduced in chapter 134 of the manga.

The live-action series One Piece: Into the Grand Line (season two) is produced by Netflix, with Tomorrow Studios as the lead production company. The series is executive produced by Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, alongside Eiichiro Oda, the creator of the original manga.