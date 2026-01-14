Goa Future Proof Entertainment to launch global transmedia storytelling & IP innovation platform

India is set to take a decisive step in strengthening its position within the global creative economy with the launch of Goa Future Proof Entertainment, a dedicated global platform focused on transmedia storytelling, intellectual property (IP) creation, and cross-border collaboration.

The inaugural edition, titled Transcend Goa, will take place on 15 to 16 January 2026 in Goa, India and is supported by the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG), the Government of Goa’s nodal agency for film, culture, and entertainment. Designed as a high-level convergence platform, Goa Future Proof Entertainment brings together leaders from film, animation, gaming, comics, immersive media, AI, and emerging technologies, positioning Goa as India’s gateway to global transmedia collaboration.

Connecting India’s creative economy to the world

Goa Future Proof Entertainment reflects a strategic shift in India’s creative industries, from a service-led production model to one centred on original IP ownership, scalable storytelling, and international partnerships. The platform enables creators, studios, investors, and policymakers to collaborate on stories designed to travel seamlessly across formats, platforms, and markets.

A transmedia platform rooted in culture and innovation

Hosted in Goa, long recognised for its cultural openness and international outlook, the initiative draws inspiration from the region’s ‘Susegad’ ethos, combining cultural confidence with future-facing creative ambition. Goa Future Proof Entertainment merges this identity with global best practices in transmedia development, immersive storytelling, and audience engagement.

Conference overview- TranscendGoa 2026

Curated two-day global conference and IP showcase

15+ international and Indian industry leaders

200+ delegates from film, OTT, animation, gaming, comics, and immersive media

Keynotes, panels, case studies, and curated business-connect sessions

Cultural and networking engagements with government and industry leaders

Core focus areas

Film & OTT- Cross-border co-productions and global content strategies

Games & Animation (AVGC)- India’s evolving role in global creative exports

AI & Emerging Technologies- New storytelling formats and immersive narratives

Policy & Talent Development- Building sustainable creative ecosystems

Key global & Indian voices

The pilot edition will feature contributors from India, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Oceania, including leaders associated with Wētā Workshop (New Zealand), Raj Comics, and prominent Indian animation and gaming studios.

Key sessions include

Building Transmedia Worlds from Iconic Indian IP- with Rajiv Chilaka and Raj Comics

From Physical Craft to Global Story Universes – insights from Kim Faiga, Wētā Workshop

Transmedia as a Strategic Entertainment Model- with transmedia & entertainment specialist Atsuo Nakayama

Vision beyond the conference

Goa Future Proof Entertainment is envisioned as more than a conference. Transcend Goa lays the foundation for a long-term transmedia innovation corridor connecting India with global creative hubs. The roadmap includes international partnerships through 2026 and the launch of a Goa Transmedia Accelerator by 2027.

“Harish Rao, in collaboration with the Entertainment Society of Goa, discussed a new template for transmedia story development in Goa for the future of IP creation. This resulted in the first-of-its-kind conference, TranscendGoa, designed to bring together international and Indian storytellers and creators alike. What if we can envision global IP creation right here in Goa- what would that look like,” mentioned Goa Future Proof Entertainment founder Harish Rao.

With increasing global interest in Indian stories, talent, and technology, Goa Future Proof Entertainment positions Goa as a neutral, future-facing platform where global creators and companies can discover Indian IP, talent, and partnership opportunities, while contributing to a sustainable and inclusive creative economy.