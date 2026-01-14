Joanna Hepworth is the new creative director of A Productions

UK-based independent animation studio A Productions announced that Joanna Hepworth have been promoted to the role of creative director. She has 18 years of experience in animation production and has been a director at the creative-led studio since 2019.

Hepworth is responsible for overseeing and strengthening the creative vision of A Productions’ award-winning children’s content, ensuring each show has its own unique and authentic voice.

She has worked on many notable shows including Sesame Street animated specials for Sesame Workshop, namely Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets a Puppy, and Sesame Street The Nutcracker starring Elmo and Tango, as well as several series for the iconic show. She also worked on Pip and Posy Let’s Learn, produced by Magic Light Pictures for Sky Kids with animation services provided by A Productions, among many other productions.

“We will continue to take pride in creating authentic, imaginative content that our audiences will love, and we look forward to sharing some very special projects with them in the year ahead,” said Hepworth.

“With her extensive industry experience and creative talent, Joanna is a huge asset to A Productions, helping to ensure the future success of the studio,” said A Productions managing director Katherine McQueen.

Hepworth will have creative oversight across all project development, encompassing A Productions’ service work and its own original content.

The A Productions team is currently working on My Friend Maisy, which is being co-produced by BBC Studios Kids & Family Productions and Trustbridge Entertainment for Sky Kids, with animation created by A Productions and Karrot.