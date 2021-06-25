Moose Toys ties-up with WildBrain and Nickelodeon for its newly-launched ‘Akedo’ franchise

Moose Toys is poised to deliver the launch of Akedo – Ultimate Arcade Warriors, the first brand to combine realistic battling action figures at a micro-collectible scale. Akedo marks the toymaker’s biggest boys’ launch to date and will be backed by a full-scale marketing campaign.

The campaign kicks off with the release of a trailer for a brand new animated series, produced in partnership with WildBrain’s premium kids and family AVOD network, WildBrain Spark. Additionally, leading agency WildBrain CPLG will manage the licensing program.

The action-packed series trailer can be viewed on the MooseTube Mania YouTube channel, a mini movie will premiere on 2 July and full episodes will roll out shortly thereafter. Episodes can also be viewed on Amazon Prime Video Direct.

Delivering the third punch to the unprecedented marketing effort by the toy maker is Nickelodeon, with The Akedo Super Ultimate Ultimate Tournament, a branded programming video showcasing an exclusive bracket-style tournament that fans can watch on Nickelodeon’s YouTube channel.

Derived from the Japanese word for arcade, Akedo has a retro gaming look and combines it with kids battling one-on-one with 39 unique warriors including ninjas, robots, gladiators and Vikings, alongside teddy bears, a dinosaur and clowns, using skill and strategy to claim victory over their equally well-equipped opponents.

For the ultimate battle experience, players can match up in the 90s retro style Ultimate Battle Arena, a playset that emulates an old-school arcade game complete with its own theme song. Adding excitement, and a bit of humor, to the battles, the arena plays more than 35 real battle sound effects.

“Our success in the boys’ aisle with the Treasure X and Heroes of Goo Jit Zu lines established Moose as a toy super innovator in the category. We are pulling out all of the stops with the Akedo launch. Combining our expertise in collectibles, WildBrain’s cutting edge approach to content and licensing and Nickelodeon’s ability to create on-trend interactive events for its highly engaged and loyal audience, Akedo is positioned to deliver a knock-out hit. It’s the most dynamic battling toy ever, and with deep collectability and engaging entertainment, we are delivering a fully-rounded experience that meets kids where they are,” said Moose Toys chief marketing officer Ronnie Frankowski. “It’s a bold move that is consistent with Moose WOW innovation. Akedo is the next global boys’ action franchise mega hit.”

WildBrain Spark commercial director Rachel Taylor added, “Having successfully managed Moose’s YouTube strategy for a number of years at WildBrain Spark, we know just how incredibly engaged kids are with their content online. As more and more kids’ brands move to digital-first launch strategies, it’s a natural step to extend our Moose partnership across WildBrain’s integrated offering of production, distribution and licensing for the amazing new Akedo franchise. Moose has an excellent track record of delivering toys kids love, and we’re confident Akedo is going to be a big hit both on and off screen.”

“Through this collaboration with Moose Toys, Nickelodeon continues to push the envelope by creating innovative content and experiences that appeal to fans of all ages,” said Velocity ViacomCBS VP, Kids & Family Activation April L. McKenzie. “The Akedo Super Ultimate Ultimate Tournament not only spotlights the exciting launch of this new action-based toy, but also offers kids and families an opportunity to be at the center of the action.”

The Akedo Super Ultimate Ultimate Tournament will tap the power of Nickelodeon’s 35 million social reach, and enlist its talent and influencers to reach kids and parents. The event will match up 16 competitors made up of kids and top influencers in an exclusive bracket-style tournament, with each competitor battling for their warrior to win the title and become the Ultimate Akedo Champion.

Hosted by YouTuber Nathan from Unspeakable, the competition goes live on Nickelodeon’s YouTube channel on 15 August, before moving to Moose’s MooseTube Mania channel on 21 August.

Akedo will launch on Walmart.com and Amazon in July and in stores at all major retailers in August.