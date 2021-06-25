Trailer of ‘Sing 2’ power-packed with songs right from the eerie ‘Bury a friend’ to the peppy ‘There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back’

Universal Pictures and Illumination have revealed the first trailer of animated feature Sing 2, which serves as a sequel to the 2016 film.

Directed by Garth Jennings and co-directed by Christophe Lourdelet, Sing2 features a star cast including Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, and Nick Kroll.

The trailer release was earlier followed by a new Sing 2 poster. The poster features McConaughey’s character, the scrappy koala known as Buster Moon peeking out into the crowd from behind a curtain.

The film follows Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) and his new cast, who now have their sights set on debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City. But without connections, he and his singers must sneak into the Crystal Entertainment offices, run by the ruthless wolf mogul Jimmy Crystal (Bobby Cannavale), where the gang pitches the ridiculous idea of casting the lion rock legend Clay Calloway (Bono) in their show. Buster must embark on a quest to find the now-isolated Clay and persuade him to return to the stage.

The three minute trailer brings more exciting soundtracks including Billie Eilish’s Bury A Friend, Eminem’s My Name Is, Drake’s Hotline Bling, U2’s I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For, System Of A Down’s Chop Suey,and more.

Apart from McConaughey and Witherspoon, Sing 2 voice cast includes Scarlett Johansson like a rocker porcupine Ash, Taron Egerton like a critical gorilla Johnny, Tori kelly just like the shy elephant Mina, Nick Kroll like a pig provocateur Gunther, Bobby Cannavale like wolf tycoon Jimmy Crystal, Halsey as the spoiled daughter of Mr.Porsch Crystal, and Bono, who will debut in an animated function movie as rock star legend, Calloway the Lion. New characters carried out by Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright, Eric Andre, in addition to Chelsea Peretti will be seen too.

The sequel will premiere in theaters on 22 December 2021.