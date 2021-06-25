HBO Max drops the official trailer of  animated series ‘Jellystone!’

HBO Max has dropped the official trailer of upcoming animated series Jellystone!. Created by show-runner and executive producer C.H. Greenblatt (Chowder) and produced by Warner Bros. Animation, the series features Yogi, Boo Boo, Cindy, and other Hanna-Barbera characters.

The trailer shows a reimagined take on these beloved characters, modernizing them for today’s family audience and introducing them to a new generation of fans.

The show is set in the town of Jellystone! and follows the lives of the various Hanna-Barbera creations as they go about their lives and get into inevitable shenanigans.

Here are a few characters and how they fit into the Jellystone! show: Yogi, Boo Boo, and Cindy are the town’s medical staff, Huckleberry Hound is the mayor, and Jabberjaw works at Magilla’s clothing store

As a part of the announcement, Greenblatt said, “I grew up watching tons of Hanna-Barbera cartoons and have a deep love for these characters, The massive amount of both classic and not-so-classic characters we were able to use from the Hanna-Barbera library is what really makes the Jellystone! universe special. Rather than recreate the feeling of cartoons of the past, we wanted to have silly, weird fun with these characters and expand their personalities to give them more depth. Chances are if there’s a character you love, you’ll see them somewhere in this world eventually. We hope longtime fans appreciate our take on this world, and we’re excited that parents get to introduce and enjoy their favorite Hanna-Barbera characters with their kids.”

The voice cast for the show includes Greenblatt as Doggie Daddy, Boo Boo, Peter Potamus, and Benny; Jeff Bergman as the voice of Yogi, Mr. Jinks, Wally Gator, and Lippy the Lion; Jim Conroy as the voice of Huckleberry Hound, Captain Caveman, and Pa Rugg, and more; Georgie Kidder as the voice of Auggie Doggie, Brain, and Floral Rugg; Grace Helbig as the voice of Cindy Bear, Yappy, Taffy, and Granny Sweet; Niccole Thurman as the voice of Jabberjaw, Squiddly Diddly, and Dee Dee Sykes; Thomas Lennon as the voice of Top Cat; Ron Funches as the voice of Shag Rugg; Bernardo de Paula as the voice of El Kabong and Mildew Wolf; Dana Snyder as the voice of Snagglepuss, Touché Turtle, and Lambsy; Katie Grober as the voice of Yakky Doodle; Paul F. Tompkins as the voice of Magilla Gorilla; Jenny Lorenzo as the voice of Bobbie Looey, Hardy Har Har, and Choo Choo; Fajer Al-Kaisi as the voice of Shazzan and Hadji; Lesley Nicol as the voice of Winsome Witch; Ulka Simone Mohanty as the voice of Loopy De Loop; and Andrew Frankel as the voice of Fancy Fancy and Jonny Quest.

Jellystone! will officially premiere its first season on the streaming platform on 29 July.