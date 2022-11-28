Mondo TV Studios signs agreement with Canela Media for top kids’ programming launching this December

Mondo TV Studios, part of Mondo TV Group recently announced a major deal with U.S. digital media tech company Canela Media for new and original shows to be featured on Canela Kids, its children’s streaming service available in the U.S. and Latin America. The deal involves Spanish-language versions of a number of successful titles from the Mondo TV S.p.A library as well as original Mondo TV Studios’ productions, including pre-school series Nina & Olga, which will make its Spanish-language debut in the region through Canela Kids.

“This agreement with Mondo TV expands our offering for kids of all ages. We are thrilled to be adding to our existing titles on Canela Kids with new and original content from Mondo TV,” said Canela Kids director Maggie Salas Amaro.

“This agreement with Canela Media represents another important step in the expansion of our company’s involvement in the Latin America and United States markets. We’re delighted to bring some of our most successful children’s content to Canela Media, a company that is both highly innovative and hugely respected for its effort to cater to Latino and Spanish-speaking communities,” said Mondo TV Studios CEO Maria Bonaria Fois.

Canela Media is a leading digital media tech company offering brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences, leading with its free streaming service Canela.TV, which offers on-demand Latino-focused content including Canela Kids, Canela Deportes and Canela Music via multiple platforms. Canela Media is one of the largest funded Latino-owned companies in the U.S., offering over 20,000 hours of content and 50 linear channels. It is currently available in the U.S. and all over Latin America.

Included in the agreement between Mondo TV Studios and Canela Media are a variety of titles including MeteoHeroes series one, only available in Latin America ,and three other titles – all of which are Mondo TV Studios co-productions:

Nina & Olga season one of the 52 x7’ 2D HD animation for four to six-year-olds, co-produced with Enanimation and with the participation of Rai Kids, is inspired by Olga the Cloud, the internationally best-selling, preschool publishing property by author Nicoletta Costa. The series follows six-year-old Nina as she begins school alongside her classmate Teo and their special friend Olga, a cute, funny and soft cloud. Together, they embark on adventures, learn about the challenges of everyday life, and try to understand and manage their feelings and emotions. Nina & Olga will premiere exclusively In Spanish on Canela Kids.

Bat Pat 2 A co-production with Atlantyca Entertainment, RAI Ragazzi and RTVE in which a talking bat and his friends try to unravel the mysteries of the scary creatures that lurk in their hometown.

Heidi Bienvenida two seasons of the hit live-action pre-teen comedy-drama, co-produced with Alianzas Producciones and created by the Argentinian writer of many hit shows Marcela Citterio.

This is the latest in a number of agreements that have been extending Mondo TV content into markets across North America and Latin America.