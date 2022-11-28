Comedy duo Shimofuri Myojo join the cast of Netflix anime ‘Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure’

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure based on Gudetama, a listless Japanese egg character will be streaming on Netflix on 13 December. A new trailer revealed that manzai comedy duo Shimofuri Myojo will be joining the cast as more eggs.

Soshina will be taking on the mantle of Guretama while Seiya will be voicing the not-so-tasty Tamago Sushi. Shunsuke Takeuchi is voicing the titular good eye along with 24 others, as Hard-Boiled.

Netflix Anime shared the trailer of the new hybrid of live-action and CG animation series.

Comedy duo Shimofuri Myojo joins the voice cast for the Netflix series Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure! Streaming December 13! pic.twitter.com/J3FrrlhT80 — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) November 28, 2022

As per the official description, a lethargic, empathetic road movie about finding one’s parents — for everyone who just wants to laze about! Having resigned itself to the fact that it will just end up on someone’s plate, Gudetama just wants to be lazy all the time. But, swept up by the go-getting, overbearing chick Shakipiyo, it leaves the refrigerator and heads out into the world. Together, these polar opposites go on an adventure to find their mother!

The character Gudetama (‘Lazy Egg’) was created in 2013 by Sanrio, famous for creating Hello Kitty. As per Anime News Network report, a television series of anime shorts featuring its egg character made it’s debut on Asa Chan! morning news program in 2014. Sanrio also developed Gudetama merchandise like pencils, suitcases and a mobile game. They also brought Gudetama-themed clothing lines, restaurants, a cosmetic line, an EVA Air plane and a Seibu Railway train.

The character of Gudetama also expanded to the world of comic books. Gudetama: Love for the Lazy by Wook-Jin Clark, published in 2020 was a joint collaboration of Sanrio and Oni Press.