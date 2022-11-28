Magic Light Pictures shines at the 2022 Children’s & Young Peoples Bafta with two awards for ‘The Snail And The Whale’

Multi-Oscar nominated production company Magic Light Pictures picked up two awards at last night’s 2022 BAFTA Children’s & Young Peoples Awards for its animated BBC One festive special The Snail and the Whale.

Animated special The Snail and the Whale won the honours in the Best Animation category, beating stiff competition from The Tiger Who Came to Tea, Hilda and Aardman Animations’ Robin Robin. The film was also rewarded in direction – with Max Lang and Daniel Snaddon winning the Best Director category.

Magic Light Pictures co-founder Michael Rose said: “We are very honoured to have won these prestigious awards, particularly in the light of so much great work across the industry over the past three years. It really is a tribute to everybody at Magic Light Pictures and our talented writers, directors and all the crews who work so diligently to bring our high-quality productions to screen.”

First shown on BBC One over Christmas 2019 and based on a classic book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, The Snail and the Whale follows the amazing journey of a tiny snail who wants to see the world and hitches a ride on a humpback whale. Its illustrious voice cast includes the late Dame Diana Rigg, Rob Brydon and Sally Hawkins. The film was longlisted for an Oscar and has won several other international awards including at the British Animation Awards, Cartoons on the Bay, New York International Children’s Film Festival, The Venice TV Awards and the BANFF Rockie’s Awards.