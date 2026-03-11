Moba Legends: 5v5! Master Series announced, registrations now open

Mineski Events Team and Vizta have announced the Moba Legends: 5v5! Master Series (MLMS), India’s first official publisher-backed Moba Legends: 5v5! national tournament. The competition will bring together the country’s top teams for the game title, through a structured pathway of open qualifiers, league stage competition, and a grand LAN finale.

The MLMS champion will go on to represent India at the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2026.

MLMS will feature a multi-stage competitive format beginning with registrations open from 10 to 19 March, where the first 256 teams to sign up will earn the chance to compete. These teams will enter the Open Qualifiers (23-30 March), battling through a single-elimination bracket before transitioning into best-of-three matchups as the field narrows. The top two teams from the qualifiers will advance to the League Stage (5-26 April), where they will join six invited teams in a single round-robin format. The top six teams will then advance to the MLMS Grand Finals, set to take place as a LAN event on 9 and 10 May, where the country’s best teams will compete for a share of the Rs 46,00,000 prize pool.

Vizta Games global head of esports Tiger Xu said, “The Moba Legends:5v5! Master Series aims to create a true competitive pathway for Indian Moba players. From open qualifiers to a LAN grand final, the format ensures that talent from across the country has a fair shot at reaching the top.”

Mineksi Events Team VP of SEA Esports Raye Chong said: “Moba Legends:5v5! has one of the most passionate player communities in India, and with the Moba Legends Master Series we are excited to help build a structured competitive pathway for Indian teams.”

Mineski Events Team is an esports event production team in Southeast Asia and a long-standing partner of Vizta in delivering Moba esports events across the region. Most recently, the company supported the successful execution of the M7 World Championship in Indonesia.