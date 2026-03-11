Final trailer for ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ launches fans into a cosmic adventure

The final trailer of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie reveals a fresh and exciting twist to the beloved adventure of Mario. Moving beyond the familiar Mushroom Kingdom, the story takes Mario into an entirely new galaxy world where both past and present villains come together to create powerful new challenges.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is the second installment of The Super Mario Bros. Movie released in 2023. The animated films are based on the popular Nintendo video game Super Mario.

In the Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer, audiences can see Mario travelling across distant galaxies to protect those in danger. Along the way, he faces challenges, discovers new friendships, and explores worlds he has never seen before. With stunning visuals created by Nintendo, the film guarantees an adventurous galactic journey for fans and new audiences alike.

The film is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, with the screenplay written by Matthew Fogel. It is produced by Christopher Meledandri and Shigeru Miyamoto, the visionary creator behind the Mario franchise at Nintendo. The film is brought to life by the renowned animation studio Illumination.

The voice cast features Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, and Jack Black as Bowser, Brie Larson as Rosalina, Benny Safdie as Bowser Jr., Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, with additional presence from Donald Glover as Yoshi, Luis Guzmán as Wart, and Issa Rae as Honey Queen.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is set to release in theatres across the United States and India on 1 April 2026. The film will be released globally in multiple languages including English, Japanese, Spanish, French, German, Hindi, and several other regional dubs.