Netflix launches Eyeline Studios in Hyderabad

Netflix has launched Eyeline Studios, its global production and innovation studio in Hyderabad, expanding its presence in India. In 2025, Eyeline Studios and Scanline VFX (founded in 1989) were unified under the Eyeline brand.

The new office spans 32000 sqft and features state-of-the-art technology for advanced visual effects and generative virtual effects, all supported by a hybrid cloud infrastructure. The Hyderabad facility is the fifth global location for Eyeline, building on the network established in Los Angeles, Vancouver, Seoul, and London. Designed as a fully integrated part of Eyeline’s global network, the studio will contribute to high-end visual storytelling worldwide.

The launch aligns with Netflix’s global strategy to expand its production innovation infrastructure. It positions India as a core node in global production pipelines, embedding advanced visual effects, virtual production, and next-generation production technology. The launch event was led by Eyeline Studios CEO Jeff Shapiro alongside Telangana chief minister Anumula Revanth Reddy, Telangana government IT, electronics & communications, industries & commerce minister D. Sridhar Babu, ministry of information and broadcasting secretary Sanjay Jaju, and Indian actor and film producer Rana Daggubati.

“Hyderabad is proud to welcome Eyeline and Netflix to Telangana.Our city has always been a place where creativity, technology and global talent converge, making it a natural home for companies shaping the future of storytelling. This partnership reflects our shared ambition to build globally relevant creative

ecosystems, and I am confident that Eyeline’s presence will further strengthen Hyderabad’s position as a leading hub for film, technology and the AVGC sector,” said Reddy. Other ministers and officials also highlighted Hyderabad’s rising role in shaping creative storytelling.

“India has long played a defining role in global visual effects, not just because of scale, but because of the depth of creative and technical talent here. When we looked at where to establish our presence, Hyderabad stood out immediately,” said Shapiro. “It brings together a strong technology backbone, world-class engineering capability, and a film culture that understands ambition. The talent in this city and across India combines artistic craft with impeccable technical precision. That’s exactly the foundation we need to build long-term capability and contribute meaningfully to global storytelling from here.”

“It is an important moment for us as we expand our Eyeline operations in India. India is one of the most dynamic storytelling markets in the world with extraordinary creative voices, technical depth and production scale. We’re also encouraged by the strong national focus on the AVGC sector,” said Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos.

Sarandos further added, “The Government of India’s emphasis to create two million skilled jobs in this sector by 2030 signals confidence and optimism and we are committed to supporting this vision. Many of the most loved and ambitious stories in the world are brought to life with advanced visual effects and production technology. The demand for this capability is only increasing and we want more of that innovation and creation to happen from India, with Indian talent.”

With sustained policy momentum and a strong focus on skilling, India is strengthening its position as a global hub for creative technology and digital production. The launch of Eyeline Studios’ India office aligns with this direction by embedding global production standards, advanced tools, and integrated workflows within the country. By anchoring production and innovation capabilities in Hyderabad, Eyeline is making a long-term investment in infrastructure, talent development, and deeper global integration.