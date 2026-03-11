Bhooshan’s Junior unveils Indian infrastructure-themed animated IP ‘Locomo-Raceverse’

Bhooshan’s Junior announced the launch of its newest original intellectual property, Locomo-Raceverse. The official logo of the project has been revealed today, marking the beginning of what the company describes as a new infrastructure-inspired animated universe for kids.

Locomo-Raceverse is a high-energy animated concept centered around a unique rail-racing universe where trains transform into racers in a thrilling competitive world. Built around the concept ‘Trains by Day; Racers by Night’ the IP blends India’s iconic railway inspiration with imaginative storytelling designed for children aged six to 10 and beyond.

The series will initially launch through short-form digital content followed by longer animated episodes, with the first phase targeting Indian audiences and the next phases aimed at global expansion.

“With Locomo, we are introducing a completely new kind of kids’ entertainment concept inspired by India’s powerful railway heritage. Our vision is to build an infrastructure-inspired animated universe that is rooted in India but designed for children around the world. At Bhooshan’s Junior, our mission is to create globally scalable kids’ IPs from India, and Locomo represents another important step in that journey,” said Bhooshan’s Junior founder & CEO Sarath Bhooshan.

Locomo-Raceverse is part of the company’s broader strategy to create original children’s franchises that extend across animation, digital platforms, licensing, and consumer products. Bhooshan’s Junior is positioning it as a long-term franchise opportunity with potential expansion across toys, gaming, publishing, and immersive experiences, following the model of global character-driven entertainment properties.