MipFormats Pitch 2025 international finalists announced

Mip London announced the international finalists for the MipFormats Pitch 2025 staged in partnership with Fox Entertainment Global. Each of the participants will present their original unscripted entertainment formats live to a renowned industry jury as part of the inaugural five-day Mip London international content and networking market (23 to 27 February 2025).

Out of the 65 submissions from over 20 countries, here are the five strong short listed:

Easy100 – a quiz show created by Gülenay Şahin, Turkey

The Getaway – a guessing game created by DLT Entertainment, UK

Minus Life – a factual entertainment format created by Studio CR, South Korea

Musical Attraction – a singing competition show created by Gamaliel Paulus S. (Gammy) Setianugraha, Indonesia

Save Your Cash – a physical challenge game created by ABS-CBN Studios, Philippines

Shortlisted on universal appeal and potential to travel, these finalists will pitch their concepts on the stage of the IET London’s main theatre on 24 February from 3:30 pm to a jury composed of format specialists from Fox Entertainment Global and key European commissioners. A networking session will follow from 4:45 pm open to all. The winning concept will receive $5000 from Fox Entertainment Global.

“We are proud to be a part of the competitive MipFormats Pitch 2025 edition, which enabled us to discover ideas of finalists coming from all parts of the world (UK, Indonesia, The Philippines, Turkey, South Korea),” said Fox Entertainment Global global formats SVP Nathalie Wogue. “We know that great ideas can come from anywhere, especially when we are looking for unique, powerful and various formats that can also serve the global marketplace.”

“Helping fresh new formats get discovered is what we do at MIP Markets,” said Mip London and Mipcom Cannes director Lucy Smith. “The breadth and quality of submissions received this year has been extraordinary, and we look forward to a characteristically creative and competitive MipFormats Pitch session later this month.”

The popular annual session forms part of an unscripted focus running from Sunday to Tuesday at Mip London incorporating headline sessions, showcases, summits, presentations, workshops and matchmaking events. The full multi-genre programme, aimed at delivering more people, business and opportunities across a key content week in the global TV industry calendar runs from 10 am on 23 through 27 February across Mip London’s venues the IET London and Savoy Hotel.

Just under two weeks from opening, over 2000 delegates from more than 75 countries have now confirmed their presence at Mip London including over 900 buyers – these include companies taking meeting spaces, showcasing content or partnering on the programme, as well as individuals registered for the market.

Last year’s MipFormats Pitch competition saw format The Stupid House from the UK’s Chulapo Pictures win ahead of concepts from Canada, Germany, The Netherlands and Norway.