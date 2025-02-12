Kidscreen Awards 2025 winners announced

The winners of the Kidscreen Awards 2025 have been announced. The awards celebrate children’s content excellence and pay tribute to TV and digital media work that keeps kids and families entertained worldwide.
The award ceremony took place at the Kidscreen Summit in San Diego and was hosted by comedian and television personality Jessi Cruickshank.
The panel for the programming category had two industry judges who evaluated the awards. The awards were presented to the following winners:
Programming – Preschool
Best Animated Series
Hey Duggee, BBC Studios Kids & Family, Studio AKA
Best Live-Action Series
Saïd & Anna, Phanta Basta!, Indi Film
Best Mixed-Media Series
Beep & Mort (season 2), Windmill Pictures, ABC Australia
Best New Series
Silly Sundays, Cartoon Saloon
Best One-Off, Special or TV Movie
Bluey: The Sign, BBC Studios Kids & Family, Ludo Studio, ABC Australia
Best Holiday or Special Episode
Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats (Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures) Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, Disney Branded Television
Best Inclusivity
Let’s Go, Bananas!, 9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films
Best Podcast
The Cat in the Hat Cast, Wondery, Story Pirates, Dr. Seuss Enterprises
Best in Class
Gabby’s Dollhouse, DreamWorks Animation, Netflix
Programming – Kids
Best Animated Series
Lego Pixar, Lego Entertainment, Atomic Cartoons
Best Live-Action Series
The Really Loud House, Nickelodeon
Best Mixed-Media Series
Ahlan Simsim, Sesame Workshop, Jordan Pioneers
Best New Series
Max & the Midknights, Nickelodeon Animation Studios
Best One-Off, Special or TV Movie
Orion and the Dark, DreamWorks Animation, Netflix
Best Holiday or Special Episode
Twas the Fight Before Christmas (The Loud House), Nickelodeon Animation Studios
Best Inclusivity
Choir, Disney Branded Television, Imagine Documentaries, Blumhouse Entertainment
Best Podcast
Disney Frozen: Forces of Nature, Disney Publishing, ABC Audio
Best in Class
Orion and the Dark, DreamWorks Animation, Netflix
Programming – Tweens/Teens
Best Animated Series
Bob’s Burgers, 20th Television Animation
Best Live-Action Series
Avatar: The Last Airbender, Netflix, Nickelodeon
Best New Series
Percy Jackson and the Olympians, 20th Television, Disney Branded Television
Best One-Off, Special or TV Movie
Super Bowl LVIII: Live from Bikini Boom, Nickelodeon
Best Inclusivity
Avatar: The Last Airbender, Netflix, Nickelodeon
Best Podcast
Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Nickelodeon Podcasts, Nickelodeon Digital Studios, Gideon Media
Best in Class
Avatar: The Last Airbender, Netflix, Nickelodeon
A category was designed to spotlight the efforts made by broadcasters to build stronger connections with kids and family audiences around the world. These winners were decided through an online vote by Kidscreen magazine and Kidscreen daily subscribers, that took place in December.
Broadcasting
Channel of the Year
PBS Kids
Best Kids-Only Streaming Service
TVOKids
The awards were also presented to a set of digital categories for preschool (ages zero to five) and kids (ages six and up). The list of winners is as follows:
Digital – Preschool
Best Website
PBS Kids, PBS Kids
Best Web/App Series—Original
Zip and the Tiny Sprouts, Tiny Souls, K Love U Bye
Best Web/App Series—Branded
Bluey Book Reads, BBC Studios Digital Brands, Ludo Studio
Best Learning App—Original
Funexpected Math, Funexpected
Best Learning App—Branded
Paw Patrol Academy, Spin Master
Best Game App—Branded
PBS Kids Games, PBS KIDS
Best YouTube Channel
Bluey, BBC Studios, Ludo Studio
Best Alternative Game
Donkey Hodie: Cousin Hodie Playdate, Fred Rogers Productions, Curious Media
Digital – Kids
Best Website
CBC Kids News, CBC Kids
Best Web/App Series—Original
Tiny Time Travel, Easy As Pie Producons, Marobru Producons
Best Web/App Series—Branded (TIE)
How Not to Draw, Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television
Lego City: No Limits, Lego Entertainment, Blue Zoo
Best Learning App—Branded
The Angry Birds Collecon, Rovio Entertainment, Legends of Learning
Best Game App—Branded
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, Paramount Games, GameMill
Best YouTube Channel
SpongeBob SquarePants, Nickelodeon
Best Alternative Game
Toca Boca World, Spin Master