VFX Kidscreen Awards 2025 announces winners
Kidscreen Awards 2025 winners announced

12/02/2025
AnimationXpress Team

The winners of the Kidscreen Awards 2025 have been announced. The awards celebrate children’s content excellence and pay tribute to TV and digital media work that keeps kids and families entertained worldwide.

The award ceremony took place at the Kidscreen Summit in San Diego and was hosted by comedian and television personality Jessi Cruickshank.

The panel for the programming category had two industry judges who evaluated the awards. The awards were presented to the following winners:

Programming – Preschool 

Best Animated Series 
Hey Duggee, BBC Studios Kids & Family, Studio AKA 

Best Live-Action Series 
Saïd & Anna, Phanta Basta!, Indi Film 

Best Mixed-Media Series 
Beep & Mort (season 2), Windmill Pictures, ABC Australia 

Best New Series 
Silly Sundays, Cartoon Saloon 

Best One-Off, Special or TV Movie 
Bluey: The Sign, BBC Studios Kids & Family, Ludo Studio, ABC Australia

Best Holiday or Special Episode 
Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats (Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures) Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, Disney Branded Television 

Best Inclusivity 
Let’s Go, Bananas!, 9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films 

Best Podcast 
The Cat in the Hat Cast, Wondery, Story Pirates, Dr. Seuss Enterprises 

Best in Class 
Gabby’s Dollhouse, DreamWorks Animation, Netflix 

Programming – Kids

Best Animated Series 
Lego Pixar, Lego Entertainment, Atomic Cartoons 

Best Live-Action Series 
The Really Loud House, Nickelodeon 

Best Mixed-Media Series 
Ahlan Simsim, Sesame Workshop, Jordan Pioneers 

Best New Series 
Max & the Midknights, Nickelodeon Animation Studios 

Best One-Off, Special or TV Movie 
Orion and the Dark, DreamWorks Animation, Netflix

Best Holiday or Special Episode 
Twas the Fight Before Christmas (The Loud House), Nickelodeon Animation Studios 

Best Inclusivity 
Choir, Disney Branded Television, Imagine Documentaries, Blumhouse Entertainment 

Best Podcast 
Disney Frozen: Forces of Nature, Disney Publishing, ABC Audio 

Best in Class 
Orion and the Dark, DreamWorks Animation, Netflix 

Programming – Tweens/Teens 

Best Animated Series 
Bob’s Burgers, 20th Television Animation 

Best Live-Action Series 
Avatar: The Last Airbender, Netflix, Nickelodeon 

Best New Series 
Percy Jackson and the Olympians, 20th Television, Disney Branded Television 

Best One-Off, Special or TV Movie 
Super Bowl LVIII: Live from Bikini Boom, Nickelodeon 

Best Inclusivity 
Avatar: The Last Airbender, Netflix, Nickelodeon

Best Podcast 
Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Nickelodeon Podcasts, Nickelodeon Digital Studios, Gideon Media 

Best in Class 
Avatar: The Last Airbender, Netflix, Nickelodeon 

A category was designed to spotlight the efforts made by broadcasters to build stronger connections with kids and family audiences around the world. These winners were decided through an online vote by Kidscreen magazine and Kidscreen daily subscribers, that took place in December.

Broadcasting

Channel of the Year 
PBS Kids

Best Kids-Only Streaming Service 
TVOKids 

The awards were also presented to a set of digital categories for preschool (ages zero to five) and kids (ages six and up). The list of winners is as follows:

Digital – Preschool

Best Website 
PBS Kids, PBS Kids 

Best Web/App Series—Original 
Zip and the Tiny Sprouts, Tiny Souls, K Love U Bye 

Best Web/App Series—Branded 
Bluey Book Reads, BBC Studios Digital Brands, Ludo Studio

Best Learning App—Original 
Funexpected Math, Funexpected 

Best Learning App—Branded 
Paw Patrol Academy, Spin Master 

Best Game App—Branded 
PBS Kids Games, PBS KIDS 

Best YouTube Channel 
Bluey, BBC Studios, Ludo Studio 

Best Alternative Game 
Donkey Hodie: Cousin Hodie Playdate, Fred Rogers Productions, Curious Media 

Digital – Kids 

Best Website 
CBC Kids News, CBC Kids 

Best Web/App Series—Original 
Tiny Time Travel, Easy As Pie Producons, Marobru Producons 

Best Web/App Series—Branded (TIE) 
How Not to Draw, Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television 
Lego City: No Limits, Lego Entertainment, Blue Zoo 

Best Learning App—Branded 
The Angry Birds Collecon, Rovio Entertainment, Legends of Learning

Best Game App—Branded 
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, Paramount Games, GameMill 

Best YouTube Channel 
SpongeBob SquarePants, Nickelodeon 

Best Alternative Game 
Toca Boca World, Spin Master 

