Kidscreen Awards 2025 winners announced

The winners of the Kidscreen Awards 2025 have been announced. The awards celebrate children’s content excellence and pay tribute to TV and digital media work that keeps kids and families entertained worldwide.

The award ceremony took place at the Kidscreen Summit in San Diego and was hosted by comedian and television personality Jessi Cruickshank.

The panel for the programming category had two industry judges who evaluated the awards. The awards were presented to the following winners:

Programming – Preschool

Best Animated Series

Hey Duggee, BBC Studios Kids & Family, Studio AKA

Best Live-Action Series

Saïd & Anna, Phanta Basta!, Indi Film

Best Mixed-Media Series

Beep & Mort (season 2), Windmill Pictures, ABC Australia

Best New Series

Silly Sundays, Cartoon Saloon

Best One-Off, Special or TV Movie

Bluey: The Sign, BBC Studios Kids & Family, Ludo Studio, ABC Australia

Best Holiday or Special Episode

Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats (Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures) Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, Disney Branded Television

Best Inclusivity

Let’s Go, Bananas!, 9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films

Best Podcast

The Cat in the Hat Cast, Wondery, Story Pirates, Dr. Seuss Enterprises

Best in Class

Gabby’s Dollhouse, DreamWorks Animation, Netflix

Programming – Kids

Best Animated Series

Lego Pixar, Lego Entertainment, Atomic Cartoons

Best Live-Action Series

The Really Loud House, Nickelodeon

Best Mixed-Media Series

Ahlan Simsim, Sesame Workshop, Jordan Pioneers

Best New Series

Max & the Midknights, Nickelodeon Animation Studios

Best One-Off, Special or TV Movie

Orion and the Dark, DreamWorks Animation, Netflix

Best Holiday or Special Episode

Twas the Fight Before Christmas (The Loud House), Nickelodeon Animation Studios

Best Inclusivity

Choir, Disney Branded Television, Imagine Documentaries, Blumhouse Entertainment

Best Podcast

Disney Frozen: Forces of Nature, Disney Publishing, ABC Audio

Best in Class

Orion and the Dark, DreamWorks Animation, Netflix

Programming – Tweens/Teens

Best Animated Series

Bob’s Burgers, 20th Television Animation

Best Live-Action Series

Avatar: The Last Airbender, Netflix, Nickelodeon

Best New Series

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, 20th Television, Disney Branded Television

Best One-Off, Special or TV Movie

Super Bowl LVIII: Live from Bikini Boom, Nickelodeon

Best Inclusivity

Avatar: The Last Airbender, Netflix, Nickelodeon

Best Podcast

Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Nickelodeon Podcasts, Nickelodeon Digital Studios, Gideon Media

Best in Class

Avatar: The Last Airbender, Netflix, Nickelodeon

A category was designed to spotlight the efforts made by broadcasters to build stronger connections with kids and family audiences around the world. These winners were decided through an online vote by Kidscreen magazine and Kidscreen daily subscribers, that took place in December.

Broadcasting

Channel of the Year

PBS Kids

Best Kids-Only Streaming Service

TVOKids

The awards were also presented to a set of digital categories for preschool (ages zero to five) and kids (ages six and up). The list of winners is as follows:

Digital – Preschool

Best Website

PBS Kids, PBS Kids

Best Web/App Series—Original

Zip and the Tiny Sprouts, Tiny Souls, K Love U Bye

Best Web/App Series—Branded

Bluey Book Reads, BBC Studios Digital Brands, Ludo Studio

Best Learning App—Original

Funexpected Math, Funexpected

Best Learning App—Branded

Paw Patrol Academy, Spin Master

Best Game App—Branded

PBS Kids Games, PBS KIDS

Best YouTube Channel

Bluey, BBC Studios, Ludo Studio

Best Alternative Game

Donkey Hodie: Cousin Hodie Playdate, Fred Rogers Productions, Curious Media

Digital – Kids

Best Website

CBC Kids News, CBC Kids

Best Web/App Series—Original

Tiny Time Travel, Easy As Pie Producons, Marobru Producons

Best Web/App Series—Branded (TIE)

How Not to Draw, Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television

Lego City: No Limits, Lego Entertainment, Blue Zoo

Best Learning App—Branded

The Angry Birds Collecon, Rovio Entertainment, Legends of Learning

Best Game App—Branded

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, Paramount Games, GameMill

Best YouTube Channel

SpongeBob SquarePants, Nickelodeon

Best Alternative Game

Toca Boca World, Spin Master