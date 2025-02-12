‘FAU-G: Domination’ gets new gameplay features

Nazara Publishing and Dot9 Games’ have revealed updates and new gameplay features for their made-in-India military shooter game FAU-G: Domination. In the run up to a mid-2025 release date, these latest features can be experienced in the game’s next beta tentatively scheduled at the end of February.

New gameplay features:

Slide: You can close the gap between you and your opponents by sliding across the battlefield.

Tactical gameplay: Following player feedback and internal testing of the game matches take place at a deliberate pace where strategic moves are as important as headshots.

Map rework: Basti has been reworked following player feedback and internal testing for more intense and close firefights.

Graphics improvements: New lighting and high-res visuals for all maps.

Pre-registration details and exclusive offers:

Pre-registrations for the game are now live on the Google Play Store for Android with pre-registrations on the App Store for iOS and iPadOS to follow soon. Pre-registering now gets players the Beast Collection.

The Beast Collection is a limited edition set of in-game cosmetics which are inspired by the Indian national animal, tiger. This collection will only be available for players that pre-register and will not be available after launch.

The collection will include six accessories: frame, banner, avatar, sticker, spray, and charm, as well as six gun skins: sawed-off shotgun, USP, Scout rifle, M4, Uzi, and Kabar.